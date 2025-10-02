Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh's Father Responds to 'Homewrecker' Claims Amid the Singer's Divorce From Nicole Kidman
Guitarist Maggie Baugh was thrown into the middle of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce after reports alleged the country musician had already moved on to a new romance.
Although the performer has yet to respond to the rumors, her father, Chuck Baugh, responded to headlines calling his daughter a “homewrecker.”
Maggie Baugh's Father Defended Her
Chuck reposted a TikTok to his Facebook account on Thursday, October 2, that showcased Maggie and Keith’s onstage chemistry and implied she was responsible for Nicole and Keith’s marriage ending.
“NO. Just No,” he captioned the post.
Maggie is a rising country star who joined the “Let It Roll” singer’s band during the last year on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour. The guitarist was thrust into the spotlight following reports that she played a role in Keith and Nicole's decision to end their marriage after 19 years of marriage. Keith had reportedly been living apart from his wife “since the beginning of the summer.”
Maggie Baugh is Accused of Being Involved in Keith and Nicole's Split
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," an insider told a news outlet of the split.
Shortly after the announcement, buzz ignited within the former couple’s inner circle about Keith already being involved with another woman following the split.
Keith Urban Was Believed to Have 'Another' Partner
"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told a news outlet on September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."
A separate source hinted at Maggie as a possible suspect, pointing to Maggie and Keith's close working relationship.
“Maggie has been on tour with Keith for the past year and they absolutely love working together,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 2. “Keith is in awe of her talent – and he regularly jokes that someday soon he will be supporting her on tour, not the other way around!”
Maggie Baugh Shared a Video of Keith Urban Singing to Her
Days before the split hit headlines, Maggie shared a cheeky video of Keith singing to her on stage, where he changed the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”
“Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the video clip on September 27.