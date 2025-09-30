Keith Urban Allegedly Already Involved With 'Another Woman' After Nicole Kidman Split

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban 'Moved Out' of the 'Family Home'

Source: MEGA Keith Urban reportedly moved out of the home he shared with Nicole Kidman.

Insiders revealed that the Babygirl star had been the parent in charge of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, as she held the “family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.” “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the insider added.

Nicole Kidman Didn't Want to 'Separate' From Keith Urban

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's family has come together to support the actress.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kidman emphasized that the actress “didn’t want” to separate from Urban, adding, “She has been fighting to save the marriage.” “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider shared.

Nicole Kidman Was Recently Seen With Her Wedding Ring

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring.

Just days before the divorce news hit headlines, Kidman was spotted wearing her wedding ring at the September 25 Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006. The pair were last seen publicly in June while attending a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville. Just five days later, Kidman shared a tribute post dedicated to her husband, celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” she captioned the photos.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hit Red Carpet Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Keith Urban praised his wife, Nicole Kidman, earlier this year.