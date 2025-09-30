Keith Urban Allegedly Already Involved With 'Another Woman' After Nicole Kidman Split
Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Keith Urban has allegedly already moved on following the end of his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman.
"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it,” sources close to Kidman, 58, told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 30. “It’s all over Nashville.”
Although the timing of the “Somebody Like You” singer’s new romance is unclear, multiple reports revealed on September 29 that Kidman and Urban, 57, were separated and had been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”
Keith Urban 'Moved Out' of the 'Family Home'
Insiders revealed that the Babygirl star had been the parent in charge of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, as she held the “family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”
“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the insider added.
Nicole Kidman Didn't Want to 'Separate' From Keith Urban
Meanwhile, sources close to Kidman emphasized that the actress “didn’t want” to separate from Urban, adding, “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”
“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider shared.
Nicole Kidman Was Recently Seen With Her Wedding Ring
Just days before the divorce news hit headlines, Kidman was spotted wearing her wedding ring at the September 25 Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.
Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006. The pair were last seen publicly in June while attending a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville.
Just five days later, Kidman shared a tribute post dedicated to her husband, celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” she captioned the photos.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hit Red Carpet Earlier This Year
Earlier that year, the A-listers showed off major PDA while on the red carpet for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. The "We Were" singer later praised his wife and children later that evening while accepting the ACM Triple Crown Award.
“I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he said. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”