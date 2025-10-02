Keith Urban Ditches Wedding Ring in First Sighting Since Nicole Kidman Divorce
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Keith Urban ditched his wedding ring in his first sighting since his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30.
According to photos, the country star, 57, wore sunglasses and a black baseball cap as his ringless finger was visible as he held onto a brown bag on the way to Giant Center in Hershey, Penn., for his October 2 show.
The "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner was photographed getting off a private jet in Pennsylvania — just two days after the actress, 58, filed divorce papers.
As OK! previously reported, rumors quickly spread that Urban, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, might have stepped out on their relationship.
"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."
Though Urban reportedly tried to sneak around, the Oscar winner, 58, was "not naïve" about what was going on.
"She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source claimed. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
In the wake of the breakup news, a video from one of Urban's performances surfaced when he changed the lyrics to reference his guitar player, Maggie Baugh, when playing "The Fighter," a tune he penned about his estranged wife.
While the original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," the musical artist belted out, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."
Baugh replied to the moment on Instagram, writing, "Did he just say that👀."
According to an insider, the Babygirl actress knew deep down their romance was doomed.
"Once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet of the former spouses' relationship. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."
Another insider noted Kidman "wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could," but it appeared Urban wasn't interested.
"Keith has not been honest," the insider claimed. "It's devastating to her. She's shocked."