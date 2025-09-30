or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole Kidman Wore Her Wedding Ring From Keith Urban 4 Days Before Breakup News

nicole kidman keith urban ring before split
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman wore her wedding ring just days before her split from Keith Urban was confirmed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Looks like Nicole Kidman isn't ready to let go just yet.

Only four days before news of her split from Keith Urban made headlines, the Babygirl star stepped out wearing her wedding ring at the September 25 Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The 58-year-old stunned in a black column gown with a gold necklace, a matching bracelet and her original wedding band.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicole Kidman was spotted wearing her wedding ring just days before news of her split from Keith Urban broke.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was spotted wearing her wedding ring just days before news of her split from Keith Urban broke.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman’s ring has quite the history. She upgraded to an emerald-cut diamond set in platinum around 2017. However, her original sparkler was a $50,000 vintage Cartier infinity band, complete with three large diamonds set in smaller ones.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Vogue
Article continues below advertisement

Kidman revealed her engagement to Urban in May 2006 while hosting a UNIFEM gala.

“He’s actually my fiancé. I wouldn’t be bringing my boyfriend,” she joked at the time, adding, “He’s very good to me.”

Just a month later, the pair tied the knot at St. Patrick’s Estate in Sydney, Australia, before jetting off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon.

Article continues below advertisement

But things didn't last, as on Monday, September 29, it was revealed that Kidman and Urban decided to go their separate ways after 19 years of marriage.

The actress, 58, and the country star, 57, tied the knot in June 2006 and share two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress showed off the sparkler at a Clé de Peau Beauté event in Los Angeles on September 25.
Source: MEGA

The actress showed off the sparkler at a Clé de Peau Beauté event in Los Angeles on September 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Behind closed doors, the couple had already been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” according to reports.

Sources revealed Kidman has been the one caring for their daughters and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

One insider added, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicole Kidman has two daughters with the musician.
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman has two daughters with the musician.

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Kidman wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“She didn’t want this,” another source said. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, her family has been by her side.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of On September 29, sources confirmed that the couple separated after 19 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

On September 29, sources confirmed that the couple separated after 19 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

As for their last public outing together, Kidman and Urban were spotted at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville on June 20. She wore a breezy white dress while he kept things casual in jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

Just five days later, Kidman posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating their anniversary with Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

“Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, they looked stronger than ever at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, packing on the PDA on the red carpet.

When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he couldn’t help but gush over his wife and kids.

“I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he said. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.