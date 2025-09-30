Nicole Kidman Wore Her Wedding Ring From Keith Urban 4 Days Before Breakup News
Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Looks like Nicole Kidman isn't ready to let go just yet.
Only four days before news of her split from Keith Urban made headlines, the Babygirl star stepped out wearing her wedding ring at the September 25 Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.
The 58-year-old stunned in a black column gown with a gold necklace, a matching bracelet and her original wedding band.
Kidman’s ring has quite the history. She upgraded to an emerald-cut diamond set in platinum around 2017. However, her original sparkler was a $50,000 vintage Cartier infinity band, complete with three large diamonds set in smaller ones.
Kidman revealed her engagement to Urban in May 2006 while hosting a UNIFEM gala.
“He’s actually my fiancé. I wouldn’t be bringing my boyfriend,” she joked at the time, adding, “He’s very good to me.”
Just a month later, the pair tied the knot at St. Patrick’s Estate in Sydney, Australia, before jetting off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon.
But things didn't last, as on Monday, September 29, it was revealed that Kidman and Urban decided to go their separate ways after 19 years of marriage.
The actress, 58, and the country star, 57, tied the knot in June 2006 and share two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Behind closed doors, the couple had already been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” according to reports.
Sources revealed Kidman has been the one caring for their daughters and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One insider added, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”
For her part, Kidman wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.
“She didn’t want this,” another source said. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”
Thankfully, her family has been by her side.
“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider shared.
As for their last public outing together, Kidman and Urban were spotted at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville on June 20. She wore a breezy white dress while he kept things casual in jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.
Just five days later, Kidman posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating their anniversary with Urban.
“Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” she wrote.
Earlier this year, they looked stronger than ever at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, packing on the PDA on the red carpet.
When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he couldn’t help but gush over his wife and kids.
“I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he said. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”