Nicole Kidman Wore Her Wedding Ring From Keith Urban 4 Days Before Breakup News

Looks like Nicole Kidman isn't ready to let go just yet. Only four days before news of her split from Keith Urban made headlines, the Babygirl star stepped out wearing her wedding ring at the September 25 Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

The 58-year-old stunned in a black column gown with a gold necklace, a matching bracelet and her original wedding band.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman was spotted wearing her wedding ring just days before news of her split from Keith Urban broke.

Kidman’s ring has quite the history. She upgraded to an emerald-cut diamond set in platinum around 2017. However, her original sparkler was a $50,000 vintage Cartier infinity band, complete with three large diamonds set in smaller ones.

Sempre maravilhosa 🤍 ─ Nicole Kidman marcou presença no evento global em homenagem à marca de cosméticos Clé de Peau Beauté, da qual é embaixadora, no Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, em Los Angeles, nesta quinta-feira, 25 de setembro. pic.twitter.com/LGi54djecI — Nicole Kidman Brasil (@nkidmanbr) September 26, 2025 Source: Vogue

Kidman revealed her engagement to Urban in May 2006 while hosting a UNIFEM gala. “He’s actually my fiancé. I wouldn’t be bringing my boyfriend,” she joked at the time, adding, “He’s very good to me.” Just a month later, the pair tied the knot at St. Patrick’s Estate in Sydney, Australia, before jetting off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon.

But things didn't last, as on Monday, September 29, it was revealed that Kidman and Urban decided to go their separate ways after 19 years of marriage. The actress, 58, and the country star, 57, tied the knot in June 2006 and share two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Source: MEGA The actress showed off the sparkler at a Clé de Peau Beauté event in Los Angeles on September 25.

Behind closed doors, the couple had already been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” according to reports. Sources revealed Kidman has been the one caring for their daughters and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

One insider added, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman has two daughters with the musician.

For her part, Kidman wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. “She didn’t want this,” another source said. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Thankfully, her family has been by her side. “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider shared.

Source: MEGA On September 29, sources confirmed that the couple separated after 19 years of marriage.

As for their last public outing together, Kidman and Urban were spotted at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville on June 20. She wore a breezy white dress while he kept things casual in jeans and a long-sleeve shirt. Just five days later, Kidman posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating their anniversary with Urban.

“Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” she wrote.