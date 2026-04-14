Nicole Richie’s Daughter Kate, 18, Looks All Grown Up in Tiny Skirt During Wild Coachella Weekend: Photos
April 14 2026, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET
Nicole Richie’s daughter, Kate Madden, looked unrecognizable in a series of racy snaps from Coachella.
Madden shared numerous snapshots to Instagram on Monday, April 13, from the festival in Indio, Calif, where the 18-year-old looked all grown up while donning a white crop top, low-rise jeans and black head scarf from the crowd.
She posed alongside friends, strolled through the desert and filmed Justin Bieber’s headliner show. In one photo, Madden sported a tiny black bra top, a denim skirt and boots as she stood among trees and plants.
“@coachella 🫦,” the teen captioned her photo dump.
On Monday, Madden also published a shared Instagram post with Sawyer Patricof among a busy Coachella crowd.
Sofia Richie commented, “Gorg,” while Nicole added, “My favs ❤️❤️.”
“I loooooveee you,” Sawyer expressed in the comments section.
Nicole Richie's Daughter Kate Gets Tattoo Inspired by Her Mom
In a February Instagram post, Kate debuted an angel wing tattoo on her back, similar to her mother’s own ink.
The 18-year-old turned around and flaunted the design as she donned a backless, long gold dress.
“🪽,” she captioned the image, while the reality star commented three heart emojis.
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Did Nicole Richie's Daughter Change Her Name?
Earlier this year, Nicole, 44, made headlines with an 18th birthday post that indicated Kate changed her name from Harlow.
"18 years of you ♥️🎂 @katemaddennn," she wrote in January, while her husband, Joel Madden, commented, "That’s my girl ❤️✨."
Fans quickly picked up on the new moniker.
“Happy Birthday!? Did she change her name?” one user speculated, while another wondered, “She may be going by a middle name so that she remained a bit anonymous for a while.”
The fashion designer clarified the confusion at a January 14 event.
“Yeah, she goes by her middle name. She has her whole life,” she confirmed.
Nicole admitted she “didn’t look” at the comments section of the birthday post, but it “makes sense” to her why people were puzzled.
Nicole Richie Gushes Over Teenage Kids
Nicole — who also shares son Sparrow, 16, with the musician, 46 — previously gushed over how “wild and fun” it is to raise teens.
“I just so clearly remember what it’s like to be a teenager. It feels like it happened yesterday for me. And they know everything I did,” she said in a December 2024 interview. “I knew before I had them that I was going to have to be transparent with them about who I was. And I’ve actually found freedom in that. I didn’t want my kids having some big discovery about me. And I’ve always been very open and honest with my kids and hope that they are open and honest with me.”