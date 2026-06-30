Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Her 48th Birthday in Bright Blue Bikini: Hot Photos
June 30 2026, Updated 1:12 p.m. ET
Nicole Scherzinger is celebrating another trip around the sun in style.
On Monday, June 29, the singer and television personality marked her 48th birthday by sharing a series of beachside snapshots on Instagram. The photos showed off her toned physique in a vibrant blue bikini as she soaked up the sunshine by the ocean.
Wearing a wide-brim straw hat and dangling earrings, Scherzinger flashed a bright smile while posing barefoot on the sand with gentle waves rolling in behind her.
One close-up selfie captured the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman puckering her lips for the camera, giving fans a closer look at her glowing complexion and beach-ready beauty.
Another photo featured Scherzinger smiling softly while holding the camera overhead, with the turquoise two-piece putting her sculpted abs on full display.
The birthday festivities also included a few candid moments by the shoreline. Scherzinger crouched near the water as the waves rolled onto the beach, writing "48" in the sand to mark the special occasion.
“Last day at this age and she was feeling cute at sunset, back home at her fav beach 🥰🩵🤙🏽,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
Fans Shower the Birthday Girl With Love
Fans quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes for the Broadway star.
“Happy Birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,” one penned.
Another added, “Gorgeous as always, Happy Birthday cuz 🩵🩵🩵🩵.”
“Now that’s a slay! 💜👑,” a third chimed in.
“Happy Birthday, Nicole! Thank you for all you do. So happy to see you thriving xx ❤️,” a fourth raved.
Scherzinger Shares the Secret Behind Her Fit Physique
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Scherzinger has previously opened up about the routine that helps her stay in shape, explaining that balance is more important than spending endless hours in the gym.
“Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t. It’s about doing 20, 30 or 40 minutes. I usually do 30- or 45-minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you,” she previously revealed.
She also said variety keeps her motivated.
“One thing I always do is to change up my workouts. I’m always doing something new,” she added.
Why Fitness Means More Than Just Looking Good
Beyond physical fitness, Scherzinger has credited exercise with helping her stay mentally strong despite her busy schedule.
She previously wrote on Instagram: "I travel so much it’s so important for me to sweat it out. It’s not only for physical being, but mostly for my mental well-being. It keeps me centered, focused, strong and helps me get in the right frame of mind for my work ahead. Preparation is key. Prepare yourself so when the opportunity comes, you are ready!"
The singer has also emphasized the importance of getting enough rest.
“It is crucial to results. It really helps with recovery,” she revealed.
On weekends, she has admitted she looks forward to getting “that full eight hours” of sleep.