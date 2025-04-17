Absolute Stunner! Nicole Scherzinger's Hottest Photos

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter displayed her ripped midsection in a black bikini top and a dark sarong, posing for the camera as she stood on a rocky shore.

"There is nothing more powerful than love, connection and gratitude. 🙏🏽 I am so grateful I was able to take my first break from broadway to recharge and spend time with my ‘Ohana back home in Hawai’i and to connect with the ‘Āina," she wrote in the caption of the January photoset.

Scherzinger added, "In Hawaiian there is a saying ''Aʻaliʻi kū makani' to explain that when people are going through devastation they will be strong like the ‘aʻaliʻi. It means to 'Stand firm in the wind.' The ʻAʻaliʻi is a plant that is super resilient and can withstand anything. Continuing to pray for everyone in LA affected by the devastating fires. ʻAʻaliʻi kū makani. 🙏🏽🤍."