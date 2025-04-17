Absolute Stunner! Nicole Scherzinger's Hottest Photos
Nicole Scherzinger Braved Winter
Nicole Scherzinger heated up the winter season by posing on a sandy beach in a blue one-shoulder bikini top and matching bottom. She showed off her enviable figure while reclining in the ocean, while her wet hair added a bold touch to the photoset.
"Salt in my hair, sun on my skin, and the ocean still echoing—carrying the serenity with me…even on this cold a-- winter day in NYC 🥶," she captioned the post.
Praying for the Victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires
The 46-year-old singer-songwriter displayed her ripped midsection in a black bikini top and a dark sarong, posing for the camera as she stood on a rocky shore.
"There is nothing more powerful than love, connection and gratitude. 🙏🏽 I am so grateful I was able to take my first break from broadway to recharge and spend time with my ‘Ohana back home in Hawai’i and to connect with the ‘Āina," she wrote in the caption of the January photoset.
Scherzinger added, "In Hawaiian there is a saying ''Aʻaliʻi kū makani' to explain that when people are going through devastation they will be strong like the ‘aʻaliʻi. It means to 'Stand firm in the wind.' The ʻAʻaliʻi is a plant that is super resilient and can withstand anything. Continuing to pray for everyone in LA affected by the devastating fires. ʻAʻaliʻi kū makani. 🙏🏽🤍."
Nicole Scherzinger Flaunted Her Beach Body
"Sippin’ sunshine and holding on to summer just a little bit longer. 🤸🏽♀️🌞💚," Scherzinger captioned a September 2024 carousel of photos.
In the snaps, she stunned in a metallic green bikini that put her jaw-dropping curves on display.
Enjoying Vacation
The former Pussycat Dolls member made waves in an August 2024 photoset, sporting a bandeau bikini top with a string and a matching high-leg bottom .
She told her followers, "Seated on ancient lava, I connect with the roots of my ancestors—embracing a legacy etched in volcanic stone and timeless heritage. 🌋."
She Returned Home
The "Your Love" singer enjoyed a trip to her hometown in tiny bikini top and tan shorts. She completed her beach look with a necklace and sunglasses.
"It’s always such a blessing to come back home. To be with ohana. The aina, kai. To ground me. Reconnect, remind me-what’s most important. Family. Faith. And being in the moment. 🤍🌊," Scherzinger wrote in the caption.
In Her Happy Place
Scherzinger soaked up the sun during a boat ride while highlighting her hourglass figure in a sultry two-piece patterned bikini.
"This 🦀 cancer ♋️ loves the water," she shared in the caption.
Nicole Scherzinger Revealed Her Summer-Ready Body
Scherzinger dazzled in a cleavage-enhancing triangle-style bikini top and matching bottom with thin side straps. She accessorized with polarized sunglasses to enhance her beach look.
"Stepping into a another year around the sun like ☀️🫶🏽," she captioned the snaps.
All Smiles
In June 2024, the "Don't Hold Your Breath" songstress enjoyed the sunshine in a white skimpy bikini that accentuated her curves.
"When the ice cream hits on a hot day…and the sun finally decides to make an appearance in England! 🤣🤸🏽♀️," Scherzinger cheekily captioned the post.
Happier Than Ever
Scherzinger seductively posed in a zebra-print bikini during a relaxing pool day in February 2024.
A Fun Day in Austria
While on a sunny getaway in Austria, Scherzinger emphasized her youthful glow and stunning figure in a white one-piece bikini with chic side cutouts.