Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Impressive Bikini Body While Frolicking on the Beach: Photos
"Don't Cha" wish you could look as good as Nicole Scherzinger?
The star kicked off her week by reminiscing on a recent beach vacation and posting photos from the trip, which showed her in a bright blue two-piece swimsuit.
"Salt in my hair, sun on my skin, and the ocean still echoing — carrying the serenity with me…even on this cold a-- winter day in NYC 🥶," the star, 46, captioned the hot shots, which showed her sitting down and lying on the sand.
In seemed like the waves snuck up on her in one snap, as Scherzinger had a surprised look on her face with the water rippling around her. The Pussycat Dolls alum also uploaded a video that showed her swimming in the ocean.
"Surrendering to the sea, embracing the serenity," she captioned one Instagram Story post.
Fans gushed over her beauty in the comments section, with one asking, "Could you BE any more perfect?!😍."
"Such an amazing body 🔥," said a second admirer, while another called her the "bikini queen."
The day prior, the Masked Singer judge shared a video that showed her wearing the same swimsuit under a sarong, but in this clip, she was dancing around while the wind blew in every direction.
"Same reel, different weather conditions 💨😅," the singer captioned the video.
These days, the "Buttons" vocalist lives in New York City for her role in Broadway's Sunset Boulevard.
While Scherzinger took on the lead part previously played by her "idols" Patti LuPone and Glenn Close, the former admitted in an interview, "I haven’t spoken to them, because if this show is going to be real and authentic, it can only come from me."
Getting the role is a dream come true for the dancer, who confessed to Variety, "I can’t describe to you what it’s like to stand there before an audience like that. It’s taken a lot of years. A lot of struggle, pain and fighting."
"I feel like we’re doing something just really new, where there are no rules. My whole life, everybody has put me in a box," the actress explained. "They think they know me, that I’m just this Pussycat Doll. But now I’m a part of something. I have this role and this character, and I’m like ‘f-- it.’ This is me outside all of those mother-f------ boxes."
"I don’t know how to describe it, but I feel this role was written for me," she gushed.