Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Stage 1 Cervical Cancer Diagnosis: 'They Caught It Early, Thank God'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed she was diagnosed with cancer. "My results came back from my biopsy, and it came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma or something," she shared in a Friday, February 20, TikTok post. "There’s all this terminology that I don’t understand yet." "Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news," the reality star, 38, noted. "Just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God!"

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Details Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @snooki/tiktok Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer.

Polizzi appeared to be in good spirits despite the scary news, even filming herself for a few seconds as she sat in the doctor's office. The Jersey Shore fan-favorite encouraged her female followers to "get your pap smears done." "I've been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three, four years now. And now look at me," she continued. "Instead of just putting it off because I didn't want to go and it hurt and I was scared, no, I just went and did it."

@snooki A little update for my ladies 🙏🏽 #cervicalcancer ♬ original sound - Snooki Source: @snooki/tiktok The reality star revealed her diagnosis is curable.

"It's only stage 1 and it's curable if I do all the things right, it could be curable or gone, I don't know," she said. "So get your appointments done, b------!" she declared. Her next step is to get a PET scan, which will detect if the cancer spread to any other areas of her body.

The Reality Star Plans to Get a Hysterectomy

Source: @snooki/tiktok The mother-of-three will 'probably' get a hysterectomy.

The Snooki Shop founder said she will "probably" get a hysterectomy. "The oncologist said you can either do chemo, radiation or the hysterectomy," she shared. "Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I'll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But I have to get the cervix and uterus out." "So, 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to, but also, could be worse," acknowledged the MTV star.

Source: mega The TV star encouraged women to get pap smears.

Polizzi encouraged other women who have or had cervical cancer to comment on her post. "It's very common in women," she noted. "We are a community of women and there is literally no platform where women are talking about this, because a lot of women go through it silently and they're scared by themselves. And that was me until I decided to upload the video of what was happening with me."

Did the Star Want More Children?

Source: @snooki/instagram The 'Jersey Shore' star has three kids with husband Jionni LaValle.