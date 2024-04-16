Nigel Lythgoe Claims Paula Abdul 'Concocted' Assault Allegations, Accuses Her of 'Character Assassination'

After Abdul alleged Lythgoe was inappropriate toward her in a hotel room after a taping of AI and once at his home while they were working together on the dance series, she filed her lawsuit under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2023. This allows alleged victims more time to take legal action in cases with expired statutes of limitations.

The U.K. native has now claimed the instances the pop star alleged took place "did not occur" and that they "continued to work together on several new ventures, as well as remaining personal friends."