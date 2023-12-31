Nigel Lythgoe 'Shocked and Saddened' After Paula Abdul Accused Him of Sexual Assault: 'I Will Fight This'

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear, and entirely platonic, friends and colleagues," the 74-year-old said in a statement to TMZ.

"I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. ... I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have," he added, noting he learned of the choreographer's accusations "out of the blue."