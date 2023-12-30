Paula Abdul Sues 'American Idol' Producer Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault

Abdul also accused Lythgoe of verbal harassment and bullying, and the TV star claims she was discriminated against, as she was paid less than the male judges on American Idol. (Abdul was a judge from 2002 to 2009.)

Abdul also claims Lythgoe sexually assaulted one of her assistants in April 2015. He “approached Abdul and April from behind pressed himself up against April and began to grope her. April did not consent," the documents read.

“For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality and of being ostracized and blackballed by an industry that had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual assault and harassment,” the lawsuit states.