What Is Nikka Bella's Net Worth After Costly Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev?
Wrestling sensation Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) transitioned from WWE rings to the spotlight of success — and her staggering net worth is a testament to that.
How Much Is Nikki Garcia’s Net Worth?
With a reported $8 million in the bank, according to Celebrity Net Worth, this California queen has seen a jump of $2 million since 2020!
How Does Nikki Garcia Make Her Millions?
The entrepreneur and her twin sister, Brie Bella (now known as Brie Garcia), keep fans entertained with "The Nikki & Brie Show podcast," dropping fresh episodes every Monday and Wednesday.
From their love lives to childhood tales and hot trending topics, it’s a wild ride that keeps their audience coming back for more.
Before her split from Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki was candid about her love life, especially after parting ways with John Cena after six years.
But that’s just the beginning! Nikki has strutted her stuff on numerous hit shows, including The Traitors, Total Bellas, Total Divas, Dancing With the Stars and WWE’s biggest hits like Smackdown!, Main Event and Raw.
Fun fact: Nikki and Artem’s chemistry sparked on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Their friendship blossomed, especially when he coached her through her first dance before her shock wedding cancelation to John in 2018!
Nikki Bella: The Business Mogul
Nikki and Brie are not just wrestling icons; they’re savvy businesswomen! Together, they launched athletic wear line Birdiebee, a wine collection called Belle Radici and hair products under the label Nicole and Brizee.
She’s an Author Too!
In May 2020, the Bella twins went all out with their joint memoir, Incomparable. It’s not just a collection of sibling stories, but also deeply personal tales. Nikki shared a revealing memory of her first marriage at just 20 years old.
“I was in a sweatshirt, Uggs, my hair up in a messy bun — it was very Britney Spears. As I walked down the aisle, I thought, ‘What the h--- am I doing and how do I get out of this?’” she recounted.
About Her Divorce
Now, things are heating up post-divorce from Artem. Nikki was hit with a hefty financial blow, allegedly ordered to pay him a significant sum during their split. She filed for divorce in August 2024 and just three months later, it was all over.
In December 2024, Nikki got real about her focus on their son, Matteo.
"The day Matteo wants to sit and talk about it, I have all the proof that I tried to handle everything with love and care," she shared during an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast.
It’s clear she’s prioritizing her son’s well-being above all else.
In a shocking May report, TMZ revealed she will pay Artem a lump sum of $200,000, plus a monthly child support of $3,500.