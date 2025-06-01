What Is Nikka Bella's Net Worth After Costly Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev?

The entrepreneur and her twin sister, Brie Bella (now known as Brie Garcia), keep fans entertained with "The Nikki & Brie Show podcast," dropping fresh episodes every Monday and Wednesday.

From their love lives to childhood tales and hot trending topics, it’s a wild ride that keeps their audience coming back for more.

Before her split from Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki was candid about her love life, especially after parting ways with John Cena after six years.