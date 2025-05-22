Nikki Garcia Says She 'Got a Steal' in Child Support Settlement With Ex Artem Chigvintsev as She Exposes Herself as the 'Breadwinner'
Though Nikki Garcia has to pay ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev $3,500 in monthly child support for their son Matteo, 4, the former WWE star admitted she feels she got a great deal.
The mom-of-one discussed the settlement — which was finalized earlier this month — on the latest episode of her and twin sister Brie Garcia's "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast.
Nikki Garcia 'Got a Steal' in Divorce Settlement With Artem Chigvintsev
"Everyone's had opinions about Artem and I’s divorce settlement. It’s everywhere," Nikki, 41, noted, acknowledging she had to fork over $200,000 in spousal support and alimony.
However, she feels she "got a steal" in the situation, adding that their judge complimented her work ethic: "The judge said, ‘You should be so d--- proud that you built such an empire that someone wants a piece of it.'"
"It nice to hear that … even though it hurts because I broke my neck for that money," the retired wrestler added. "That money, all that is my hard-earned money."
Nikki Garcia Was the Breadwinner in Their Marriage
Nikki also clarified a few things about the finances, as she's been reading comments that claimed she has to pay Artem, 42, because she "lost."
"No, no, no," she insisted. "Child support, if you are the breadwinner, if you make more money, it is literally a state calculator. They put in the incomes, and they go, ‘Boom, this one makes more money. This is what you owe per month.’"
The TV personality added that the payments can change at any point until their son turns 18.
Nikki went on to note that their legal drama in August 2024 — in which the dancer was arrested but then had charges dropped for domestic violence — wasn't the catalyst of their split.
Despite all of their drama, Nikki said they're currently doing "great" as co-parents.
Inside the Exes' Relationship
The exes met and starred dating in 2019 when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars.
They got married in 2022 only to split two years later.
On another episode of the sisters' podcast, Nikki confessed she put on a front to hide their marital strife from the limelight.
“[The relationship] hasn’t been great for a long time. I really played it up like things were a lot better than they were in the public eye," she spilled. "I felt like, ‘If I can just put this person on a pedestal … maybe they can believe that in themselves."