Nikki Garcia Says She 'Got a Steal' in Child Support Settlement With Ex Artem Chigvintsev as She Exposes Herself as the 'Breadwinner'

The mom-of-one discussed the settlement — which was finalized earlier this month — on the latest episode of her and twin sister Brie Garcia 's "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast.

Though Nikki Garcia has to pay ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev $3,500 in monthly child support for their son Matteo , 4, the former WWE star admitted she feels she got a great deal.

On 'The Nikki and Brie Show,' Nikki Garcia revealed she 'got a steal' in her settlement with ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev.

"Everyone's had opinions about Artem and I’s divorce settlement. It’s everywhere," Nikki, 41, noted, acknowledging she had to fork over $200,000 in spousal support and alimony.

However, she feels she "got a steal" in the situation, adding that their judge complimented her work ethic: "The judge said, ‘You should be so d--- proud that you built such an empire that someone wants a piece of it.'"

"It nice to hear that … even though it hurts because I broke my neck for that money," the retired wrestler added. "That money, all that is my hard-earned money."