COUPLES Nikki Hall Says 'Easiest Yes I've Ever Said' to DJ Pauly D After Proposal: 'Timing Was Perfect' Source: @NIKKISAINTCLAIRE/INSTAGRAM Nikki Hall celebrated her engagement to DJ Pauly D after accepting her longtime boyfriend's romantic Las Vegas proposal. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nikki Hall is celebrating her engagement to Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio after saying the "easiest yes" to her longtime love. The 34-year-old shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram Monday, September 28, reflecting on how she and the Jersey Shore star, 46, allowed their relationship to progress on their own timeline. "We've spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to ready it," Hall wrote.

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Nikki Hall Says the 'Timing Was Perfect'

View this post on Instagram Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM Nikki Hall called accepting Pauly D's proposal the 'easiest YES' she's ever said and declared their timing was 'perfect.'

Hall made it clear she wouldn't change anything about the couple's journey to the altar. "No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and G--'s," she continued, adding that the "timing was perfect." Hall showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring in the celebratory slideshow and shared a kiss with her new fiancé. "The easiest YES I've ever said," she gushed. Pauly D was equally excited, jumping into the comments section to celebrate that "she said yes."

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DJ Pauly D Proposed in Las Vegas

Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM Pauly D got down on one knee at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas as Bruno Mars' 'Marry You' played for the couple.

Pauly D popped the question at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas, with footage from the September 27 proposal later shared on social media. The reality star led Hall into the center of a crowd before pulling out a small black ring box and asking her to marry him. Bruno Mars' "Marry You" played inside the venue as Hall accepted the proposal, while signs celebrating the couple's engagement were brought into the crowd. After getting the answer he was hoping for, Pauly D excitedly announced to the cheering fans surrounding them, "She said yes!"

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Nikki Hall and DJ Pauly D Met on Reality TV

Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM Pauly D's 'Jersey Shore' costars were quick to congratulate the couple as news of their engagement spread.

The newly engaged couple's love story began in 2019 when they met while filming MTV's Double Shot at Love. Their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, but the pair eventually reconnected and began building a life together away from the dating show. Hall has subsequently appeared alongside Pauly D on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, giving viewers occasional glimpses into their relationship. Pauly D is also dad to daughter Amabella Sophia, whom he welcomed in 2013 with ex Amanda Markert.

Pauly D's 'Jersey Shore' Costars Celebrate the Engagment

Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM Pauly D's 'Jersey Shore' costars were quick to congratulate the couple as news of their engagement spread.