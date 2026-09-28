Nikki Hall Says 'Easiest Yes I've Ever Said' to DJ Pauly D After Proposal: 'Timing Was Perfect'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Nikki Hall is celebrating her engagement to Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio after saying the "easiest yes" to her longtime love.
The 34-year-old shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram Monday, September 28, reflecting on how she and the Jersey Shore star, 46, allowed their relationship to progress on their own timeline.
"We've spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to ready it," Hall wrote.
Nikki Hall Says the 'Timing Was Perfect'
Hall made it clear she wouldn't change anything about the couple's journey to the altar.
"No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and G--'s," she continued, adding that the "timing was perfect."
Hall showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring in the celebratory slideshow and shared a kiss with her new fiancé.
"The easiest YES I've ever said," she gushed.
Pauly D was equally excited, jumping into the comments section to celebrate that "she said yes."
DJ Pauly D Proposed in Las Vegas
Pauly D popped the question at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas, with footage from the September 27 proposal later shared on social media.
The reality star led Hall into the center of a crowd before pulling out a small black ring box and asking her to marry him.
Bruno Mars' "Marry You" played inside the venue as Hall accepted the proposal, while signs celebrating the couple's engagement were brought into the crowd.
After getting the answer he was hoping for, Pauly D excitedly announced to the cheering fans surrounding them, "She said yes!"
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Nikki Hall and DJ Pauly D Met on Reality TV
The newly engaged couple's love story began in 2019 when they met while filming MTV's Double Shot at Love.
Their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, but the pair eventually reconnected and began building a life together away from the dating show.
Hall has subsequently appeared alongside Pauly D on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, giving viewers occasional glimpses into their relationship.
Pauly D is also dad to daughter Amabella Sophia, whom he welcomed in 2013 with ex Amanda Markert.
Pauly D's 'Jersey Shore' Costars Celebrate the Engagment
Pauly D's Jersey Shore family was quick to celebrate the milestone.
His longtime friend Vinny Guadagnino admitted he was "not OK" while congratulating the couple on Instagram.
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola said she was "so beyond happy" for the pair, while Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, told the newly engaged couple she loved them.