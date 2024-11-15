Nina Dobrev Was 'Completely Shocked' by Shaun White’s Proposal: They’re 'So Happy'
After dating for more than four years, Nina Dobrev knew she would spend the rest of her life with Shaun White, but a source said she still wasn't expecting the athlete to get down on one knee last month.
"Nina was completely shocked. She really had no idea it was going to happen that weekend," the insider told a news outlet of the Olympian popping the question in late October.
Unbeknownst to the Vampire Diaries star, 35, her man "was planning the proposal for a while," the insider said.
"Nina and Shaun are so happy to be celebrating this time in their lives," gushed the source.
White went all out for the special night, as he had his publicist send the actress a fake invitation for a Vogue dinner that would be attended by Anna Wintour.
However, the event was completely made up, and once they arrived at NYC's Golden Swan, the snowboarder, 38, presented her with a five-carat diamond ring while standing under an arch made of white flowers.
"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," the brunette beauty confessed to Vogue of the special moment, admitting she was so emotional that she doesn't remember everything that went down that night.
However, "he said all the right things," she assured.
After she accepted the proposal, several of the pair's friends came to celebrate, and they all partied until 1 in the morning.
The Degrassi alum shared the news with fans via Instagram on October 30, captioning photos from the night, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️."
It turns out that White had wanted to propose for months, but he hit a few road blocks along the way.
His first idea was to do so when they were on a summer vacation, but he ditched that plan after she fractured her knee in a dirt-biking accident. White then thought about getting a ring for when they would visit Cape Town, South Africa, for The Earthshot Prize Ceremony in November, but he felt she may have been able to predict that.
A second insider told a separate publication the two "are the perfect fit together — fun and adventurous, but also very grounding for each other."
They added that the wedding is sure to be "a blowout party."
The lovers first met during a brief encounter at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, but at the time, Dobrev was dating Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder.
White and the actress eventually crossed paths again in 2019 and went Instagram official the following year.
Life & Style reported on Dobrev being shocked by the proposal.