Single Nina Dobrev Hangs With Zac Efron During Intimate Yacht Day After Split From Ex-Fiancé Shaun White: Photos

Could Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron be Hollywood’s next dream pair? The A-list stars were spotted spending time together during a European vacation with friends just one week after a source confirmed Dobrev and her ex-fiancé, Shaun White, had called off their engagement. Dobrev and Efron made headlines after their mutual friend Keleigh Teller shared photos of the group enjoying a yacht day off the coast of Italy via Instagram on Thursday, September 18.

Nina Dobrev, Keleigh Teller and Friends Enjoy Yacht Day in Italy

Source: @keleighteller/instagram Keleigh Teller shared photos of herself hanging with Nina Dobrev and friends.

One of the pictures featured Keleigh and her husband, Miles Teller, posing with Nina, Zac and Chace Crawford. According to paparazzi photos obtained TMZ, Chace's girlfriend, Kelsey Merritt, was also in attendance at the star-studded squad's boat day. While fans would love to see Nina and Zac together romantically after The Vampire Diaries star’s recent split, they were notably close friends prior to her and Shaun’s relationship demise.

Singles Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron Swim Off the Coast of Italy

Source: @keleighteller/instagram Zac Efron was spotted hanging out with Nina Dobrev and friends.

Nina, Keleigh and friends spent time in both bathing suits and more fancy attire during their time on the yacht. In the group picture, Nina and Keleigh could be seen wearing cute dresses, while Chace, Zac, Miles and another friend sported spruced-up menswear styles. Other snaps from Keleigh's uplaod showcased the squad having fun in the water and lounging in flattering swimwear. Zac was also rocking his new bleach-blonde hairdo.

Source: @keleighteller/instagram Nina Dobrev and Keleigh Teller were all smiles while onboard a yacht in Italy.

While Nina and Zac are both on the market and two of Hollywood’s hottest stars, the wound is still fresh for the Love Hard actress after she and Shaun called off their engagement. "She is devastated," a source told People nearly one year after the professional snowboarder popped the question. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't." Another insider, however, insisted to the news outlet that both Nina and Shaun "wanted marriage and kids" and argued it "wasn’t just one-sided." At the time the news publication confirmed The Originals star's split from the Olympic athlete earlier this month, a source claimed it was a "mutual decision." "[It] wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the insider explained.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Split After 5 Years Together

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split after five years together.