Nina Dobrev Shows Off Killer Bikini Body and Reunites With 'Vampire Diaries' Costar Paul Wesley in Fun Photos

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Nina Dobrev gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what she's been up to lately. The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 15, to show off her phenomenal bikini body and shared a snap from her reunion with former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley. "lil work 🎬 lil play 🤪," she captioned the upload.

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Source: @nina/instagram Nina Dobrev flaunted her figure in multiple string bikinis.

Throughout the carousel, Dobrev sported multiple tiny string bikinis that put her slim waist and toned abs on full display. In one photo, she posed for a mirror selfie in a tiny black two-piece while holding a red Solo cup, and for another, she relaxed on a boat with friends. Another snapshot caught the attention of the hit TV show's fans as she posed for a selfie next to Wesley and Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his wife.

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Nina Dobrev's Followers Rushed to the Comments Section

Source: @nina/instagram One fan called the photo dump 'wonderful,' as a few others commented about the 'Vampire Diaries.'

Dobrev's fans were obsessed with the photo dump, to say the least. "Are we going to talk about these wonderful photos? ❤️❤️," one of her followers gushed. Another told her she is "glowinnngggg 😍😍," as a third chimed in, "NINA YOU’RE GORGEOUS!!" A fourth mentioned Dobrev and Wesley's former Vampire Diaries ship name, adding, "Stelena went from being vampires to casually hanging out with a Knicks star and his gorg girl at a Harry Styles concert." "My Stelena heart is healing❤️‍🩹😭," a fifth penned.

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Paul Wesley Talked About His and Nina Dobrev's Relationship

Source: @nina/instagram Paul Wesley confessed that he and Nina Dobrev did not get along at first.

In a July 22 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Wesley recalled the pair's rough start to their friendship as they prepare to reunite on the big screen. "So it's very public that Nina and I had this very fun kind of back-and-forth relationship in the sense that, what I mean by that is, in the beginning, we didn't get along, and that's highly, you know, publicized," Wesley confessed. Wesley and Dobrev famously played love interests on the teen drama, which aired from 2009 to 2017. Throughout the series, Dobrev's character, Elena, found herself caught in a love triangle between Wesley's Stefan and Ian Somerhalder's Damon. Since the show ended, both Wesley and Dobrev have publicly acknowledged the on-set tension they experienced before eventually becoming close. "Now we're such good friends and I absolutely adore her," Wesley told Cooper.

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Are Set to Star in a New Show Together

Source: @nina/instagram The stars were both cast in Hulu's adaptation of Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel 'You Deserve to Know.'