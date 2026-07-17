Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Bikini Body During Fun Getaway to Europe: Photos
July 17 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Nina Dobrev is living her best life during her European getaway.
The Vampire Diaries alum gave fans a glimpse inside her sun-soaked vacation by sharing a carousel of photos from her adventures across Italy. From crystal-clear waters to breathtaking coastal views, Dobrev embraced the summer while showing off a series of stylish bikinis.
Dobrev, 37, kicked off the photo dump by relaxing on a floating dock with a friend as the pair soaked up the sunshine in colorful patterned bikinis. The actress smiled while lounging beside the calm blue water, fully embracing the carefree vacation vibes.
“summer 26’,” she wrote in the caption.
Stunning Bikini Moments Across the Coast
The following photos highlighted even more of Dobrev's vacation style.
In one mirror selfie, the actress posed inside her luxurious yacht cabin wearing a tiny bikini. Another playful snap showed her standing on the swim platform while holding a giant inflatable unicorn, with Capri's iconic Faraglioni rock formations creating a picture-perfect backdrop.
She also shared fun moments in the sea with friends, smiling as they stood waist-deep in the crystal-clear water. Another photo captured Dobrev sitting aboard the yacht with one arm raised high as the dramatic mountains and coastline stretched behind her.
The actress also posted a scenic selfie overlooking the stunning cliffs and marina, giving followers another look at the breathtaking Mediterranean scenery.
One of the final images showed Dobrev from behind as she admired the famous Faraglioni sea stacks while wearing a bright blue bikini, putting both the incredible destination and her toned physique on full display.
Throughout the getaway, the actress mixed beachwear with casual vacation outfits, including a black crop top, baseball cap and sunglasses while exploring the coast.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Shower Dobrev With Compliments
Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for the actress and her dreamy vacation photos.
“You are her ✨😍😍 truly a queen,” one wrote.
Another added, “Peace luv happiness looks good on miss nina Dobrev 🇮🇹.”
“Stunning,” a third chimed in.
“I want your life omg the best life! 😍,” a fourth mentioned.
“Gorgeous queen! Hope you're having a blast! 👑✨✨,” a fifth gushed.
Romance Rumors Continue
The vacation update comes just days after Dobrev was photographed spending time in New York City with model Dougie Joseph, weeks after the pair first sparked romance rumors.
In the photos, the actress and the 35-year-old model were seen hugging while walking through the city, with Joseph giving Dobrev a kiss on the cheek during the outing. Her dog, Maverick, also joined the pair.
The new sighting follows Dobrev's split from former fiancé Shaun White nearly a year ago. The starlet previously described the breakup as “a mutual decision.”