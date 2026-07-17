Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Bikini Body During Fun Getaway to Europe: Photos

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Nina Dobrev is living her best life during her European getaway. The Vampire Diaries alum gave fans a glimpse inside her sun-soaked vacation by sharing a carousel of photos from her adventures across Italy. From crystal-clear waters to breathtaking coastal views, Dobrev embraced the summer while showing off a series of stylish bikinis.

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Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev shared a collection of vacation photos from her summer getaway.

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Dobrev, 37, kicked off the photo dump by relaxing on a floating dock with a friend as the pair soaked up the sunshine in colorful patterned bikinis. The actress smiled while lounging beside the calm blue water, fully embracing the carefree vacation vibes. “summer 26’,” she wrote in the caption.

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Stunning Bikini Moments Across the Coast

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev showcased several stylish bikinis while relaxing on the water.

The following photos highlighted even more of Dobrev's vacation style. In one mirror selfie, the actress posed inside her luxurious yacht cabin wearing a tiny bikini. Another playful snap showed her standing on the swim platform while holding a giant inflatable unicorn, with Capri's iconic Faraglioni rock formations creating a picture-perfect backdrop. She also shared fun moments in the sea with friends, smiling as they stood waist-deep in the crystal-clear water. Another photo captured Dobrev sitting aboard the yacht with one arm raised high as the dramatic mountains and coastline stretched behind her. The actress also posted a scenic selfie overlooking the stunning cliffs and marina, giving followers another look at the breathtaking Mediterranean scenery. One of the final images showed Dobrev from behind as she admired the famous Faraglioni sea stacks while wearing a bright blue bikini, putting both the incredible destination and her toned physique on full display. Throughout the getaway, the actress mixed beachwear with casual vacation outfits, including a black crop top, baseball cap and sunglasses while exploring the coast.

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Fans Shower Dobrev With Compliments

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev's latest travel update comes shortly after she was spotted getting cozy with model Dougie Joseph in New York City.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for the actress and her dreamy vacation photos. “You are her ✨😍😍 truly a queen,” one wrote. Another added, “Peace luv happiness looks good on miss nina Dobrev 🇮🇹.” “Stunning,” a third chimed in. “I want your life omg the best life! 😍,” a fourth mentioned. “Gorgeous queen! Hope you're having a blast! 👑✨✨,” a fifth gushed.

Romance Rumors Continue

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev previously confirmed that her engagement to Shaun White ended in what she described as a ‘mutual decision.’