Nina Dobrev Ditched Engagement Ring at TIFF Just Days Before Shocking Split From Shaun White Was Revealed

The news of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White calling off their engagement shocked fans, but the actress may have hinted at their struggles just days before the split was revealed to the public.
While at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 7, the actress walked the red carpet without her engagement ring.
In photos from the premiere of her flick Eternity, the brunette beauty, 36, wowed in a long, black sleeveless dress. She wasn't wearing the bauble from White, 39, and at some points throughout the night, she slipped her fingers into the holes of her clutch's handle, hiding the blank space on her left hand.
The Degrassi alum appeared to be in good spirits at the time, posting photos from the event alongside costars like Miles Teller and his wife, though the athlete was noticeably missing.
An insider said of the recent breakup, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another." It's yet to be revealed what caused them to part ways after a total of five years together.
Prior to ditching her ring, the two showed no signs of any issues, as two days before TIFF, the Vampire Diaries lead posted numerous vacation photos that featured White.
Images included the couple laying down with Dobrev wearing a sheet mask on her face and a few of the pair cuddled up while soaking up the sunshine in bathing suits.
"Summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd FYI 🌞," the Canadian star captioned the upload.
The professional snowboarder popped the question in 2024.
"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," Dobrev spilled to Vogue of the special moment, which took place at NYC's Golden Swan. After the proposal, the Olympian revealed he had planned to get down on one knee months beforehand, but he delayed it after Dobrev got injured on a summer vacation.
When it came to wedding planning, she told a news outlet that they weren't "rushing" the process, as her "number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible."
"We're just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is — you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short," the actress explained. "It's so fun to say fiancé."