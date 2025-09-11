or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Nina Dobrev
COUPLES

Nina Dobrev Ditched Engagement Ring at TIFF Just Days Before Shocking Split From Shaun White Was Revealed

Composite photo of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Source: mega

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have called off their engagement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

The news of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White calling off their engagement shocked fans, but the actress may have hinted at their struggles just days before the split was revealed to the public.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 7, the actress walked the red carpet without her engagement ring.

Nina Dobrev Didn't Wear Her Engagement Ring at TIFF

Photo of Nina Dobrev didn't wear her engagement ring to TIFF on Sunday, September 7.
Source: @nina/instagram

Nina Dobrev didn't wear her engagement ring to TIFF on Sunday, September 7.

In photos from the premiere of her flick Eternity, the brunette beauty, 36, wowed in a long, black sleeveless dress. She wasn't wearing the bauble from White, 39, and at some points throughout the night, she slipped her fingers into the holes of her clutch's handle, hiding the blank space on her left hand.

The Degrassi alum appeared to be in good spirits at the time, posting photos from the event alongside costars like Miles Teller and his wife, though the athlete was noticeably missing.

Photo of on September 11, an insider revealed Shaun White and the actress ended their engagement.
Source: mega

On September 11, an insider revealed Shaun White and the actress ended their engagement.

An insider said of the recent breakup, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another." It's yet to be revealed what caused them to part ways after a total of five years together.

Prior to ditching her ring, the two showed no signs of any issues, as two days before TIFF, the Vampire Diaries lead posted numerous vacation photos that featured White.

The Exes' Recent Vacation

Phot of the athlete and Dobrev showed no signs of trouble earlier this month, as they snapped selfies while on vacation.
Source: @nina

The athlete and Dobrev showed no signs of trouble earlier this month, as they snapped selfies while on vacation.

Images included the couple laying down with Dobrev wearing a sheet mask on her face and a few of the pair cuddled up while soaking up the sunshine in bathing suits.

"Summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd FYI 🌞," the Canadian star captioned the upload.

Photo of the 'Vampire Diaries' star was 'shocked' when the snowboarder popped the question last October.
Source: mega

The 'Vampire Diaries' star was 'shocked' when the snowboarder popped the question last October.

The professional snowboarder popped the question in 2024.

"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," Dobrev spilled to Vogue of the special moment, which took place at NYC's Golden Swan. After the proposal, the Olympian revealed he had planned to get down on one knee months beforehand, but he delayed it after Dobrev got injured on a summer vacation.

Nina Dobrev Didn't Want to 'Rush' Wedding Planning Process

Photo of the reason for the stars' split is still unknown.
Source: mega

The reason for the stars' split is still unknown.

When it came to wedding planning, she told a news outlet that they weren't "rushing" the process, as her "number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible."

"We're just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is — you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short," the actress explained. "It's so fun to say fiancé."

