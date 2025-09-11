COUPLES Nina Dobrev Ditched Engagement Ring at TIFF Just Days Before Shocking Split From Shaun White Was Revealed Source: mega Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have called off their engagement. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

The news of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White calling off their engagement shocked fans, but the actress may have hinted at their struggles just days before the split was revealed to the public. While at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 7, the actress walked the red carpet without her engagement ring.

Nina Dobrev Didn't Wear Her Engagement Ring at TIFF

Source: @nina/instagram Nina Dobrev didn't wear her engagement ring to TIFF on Sunday, September 7.

In photos from the premiere of her flick Eternity, the brunette beauty, 36, wowed in a long, black sleeveless dress. She wasn't wearing the bauble from White, 39, and at some points throughout the night, she slipped her fingers into the holes of her clutch's handle, hiding the blank space on her left hand. The Degrassi alum appeared to be in good spirits at the time, posting photos from the event alongside costars like Miles Teller and his wife, though the athlete was noticeably missing.

Source: mega On September 11, an insider revealed Shaun White and the actress ended their engagement.

An insider said of the recent breakup, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another." It's yet to be revealed what caused them to part ways after a total of five years together. Prior to ditching her ring, the two showed no signs of any issues, as two days before TIFF, the Vampire Diaries lead posted numerous vacation photos that featured White.

The Exes' Recent Vacation

Source: @nina The athlete and Dobrev showed no signs of trouble earlier this month, as they snapped selfies while on vacation.

Images included the couple laying down with Dobrev wearing a sheet mask on her face and a few of the pair cuddled up while soaking up the sunshine in bathing suits. "Summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd FYI 🌞," the Canadian star captioned the upload.

Source: mega The 'Vampire Diaries' star was 'shocked' when the snowboarder popped the question last October.

The professional snowboarder popped the question in 2024. "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," Dobrev spilled to Vogue of the special moment, which took place at NYC's Golden Swan. After the proposal, the Olympian revealed he had planned to get down on one knee months beforehand, but he delayed it after Dobrev got injured on a summer vacation.

Nina Dobrev Didn't Want to 'Rush' Wedding Planning Process

Source: mega The reason for the stars' split is still unknown.