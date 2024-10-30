Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are Engaged After Snowboarder Tried to Propose Multiple Times
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged!
The actress announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, writing, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️."
The athlete, 38, tried to make several plans to propose to the star, 35, but they kept getting thwarted. During their summer vacation, Dobrev injured her knee and was on crutches. He also thought about getting down on one knee while in South Africa in November, but then assumed she would know it's coming. Instead, he did everything to surprise her.
White then decided to propose in late October and even moved the five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring around their home so she wouldn't find it.
A few days before, Dobrev told him he wasn't feeling well, but instead of rescheduling, he had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City.
"He made the invite look so legitimate,” the brunette babe told Vogue.
When Dobrev walked up the stairs to a restaurant in the West Village, she was pleasantly surprised.
“I was in a panic that Anna’s waiting for me,” she said.
Then, when she saw White standing there with an arch of white roses, she was floored.
“I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” she recalled. “He said all the right things.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who started dating 2019, have been inseparable since getting together, showing off their travels all over social media.
White previously gushed to OK! about getting to jet off with his lady by his side.
"We try our best to go on trips! Nina should be a travel agent. She's like, 'Just get in the car!'" he previously shared.
A source previously dished that it was only a matter of time before they became engaged.
“Shaun is certain that Nina is the one. He wants to marry her,” an insider dished.
“His brother and sister both have kids now, he knows it’s something he wants to do too, and Nina’s on the same page.”