or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Nina Dobrev
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are Engaged After Snowboarder Tried to Propose Multiple Times

shaun white nina dobrev engaged
Source: mega

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged! Get details on how he proposed.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged!

The actress announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, writing, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️."

Article continues below advertisement
shaun white nina dobrev engaged
Source: mega

The duo attended the Olympics in Paris this past summer.

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete, 38, tried to make several plans to propose to the star, 35, but they kept getting thwarted. During their summer vacation, Dobrev injured her knee and was on crutches. He also thought about getting down on one knee while in South Africa in November, but then assumed she would know it's coming. Instead, he did everything to surprise her.

White then decided to propose in late October and even moved the five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring around their home so she wouldn't find it.

A few days before, Dobrev told him he wasn't feeling well, but instead of rescheduling, he had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City.

"He made the invite look so legitimate,” the brunette babe told Vogue.

Article continues below advertisement
shaun white nina dobrev engaged
Source: mega

The pair are engaged!

Article continues below advertisement

When Dobrev walked up the stairs to a restaurant in the West Village, she was pleasantly surprised.

“I was in a panic that Anna’s waiting for me,” she said.

Then, when she saw White standing there with an arch of white roses, she was floored.

“I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” she recalled. “He said all the right things.”

MORE ON:
Nina Dobrev

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
shaun white nina dobrev engaged
Source: mega

The duo started dating in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the couple, who started dating 2019, have been inseparable since getting together, showing off their travels all over social media.

White previously gushed to OK! about getting to jet off with his lady by his side.

"We try our best to go on trips! Nina should be a travel agent. She's like, 'Just get in the car!'" he previously shared.

Article continues below advertisement
shaun white nina dobrev engaged
Source: mega

Shaun White made sure to have an epic proposal ready for his lady!

A source previously dished that it was only a matter of time before they became engaged.

“Shaun is certain that Nina is the one. He wants to marry her,” an insider dished.

“His brother and sister both have kids now, he knows it’s something he wants to do too, and Nina’s on the same page.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.