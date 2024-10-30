Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are Engaged After Snowboarder Tried to Propose Multiple Times

The athlete, 38, tried to make several plans to propose to the star, 35, but they kept getting thwarted. During their summer vacation, Dobrev injured her knee and was on crutches. He also thought about getting down on one knee while in South Africa in November, but then assumed she would know it's coming. Instead, he did everything to surprise her.

White then decided to propose in late October and even moved the five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring around their home so she wouldn't find it.

A few days before, Dobrev told him he wasn't feeling well, but instead of rescheduling, he had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City.

"He made the invite look so legitimate,” the brunette babe told Vogue.