Bikini-Clad Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Vacation Photo
Nina Dobrev showed off her stilt frame and firm butt in an Instagram post.
The Vampire Diaries actress seemingly knew she was getting cheeky, captioning her selfie with a peach emoji.
As she looked out the window into a tropical paradise with palm trees and sunshine, Dobrev stood with one leg on the windowsill. The actress stunned as her hair fell down her backside. Her red bikini, though, was a showstopper.
Fans of the Love Hard actress were beside themselves with the “overload” of hotness she put on display.
“Killer view,” commented one fan.
“No matter what, I will always love you. You look amazing even when your back is to us. Our Katherine Pierce forever,” wrote another.
“Bootiful,” a third joked.
Dobrev, who is engaged to professional snowboarder Shaun White, even had a fan say he must be in “cardiac arrest” after seeing her steamy photo.
White proposed to the actress with a 5-carat diamond ring. He initially faked a date and told Dobrev they would be attending a Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour.
However, the Olympic gold medalist surprised the star with a proposal under an arch of white roses at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York City.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After she said yes, the athlete shared a heartfelt tribute to his fiancée on his Instagram.
“Still floating after this night!” White wrote. “I'm beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family!! Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love.”
“Believe me when I say that this app mostly shows us at our best. Behind the curtain like any relationship, we've had our struggles,” the snowboarder added. “But it's our ability to communicate and repair — that keeps us moving forward together. I'm so thankful for the life lessons, gratitude, adventure and love that Nina has taught me, and I only wish to show her the same in return. I guess we are doing the d--- thing, baby!"
Dobrev and White started dating in 2019 after they met at a Tony Robbins workshop, designed to help participants understand their value and achieve personal and professional growth.
In a recent interview with People, the actress said she wants to elongate her engagement, saying the “fiancé period is very short,” adding, “I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process.”
When it comes to her wedding, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star said she isn’t planning anything too extravagant. “My number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible," she said.