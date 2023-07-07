Nina Verkoeyen, Hollywood's Go-to Spiritual Mentor, Opens Up About Leading Stars to Enlightenment

Nina Verkoeyen doesn't grace movie screens or walk red carpets. Instead, she offers a different kind of allure – that of spiritual enlightenment – to the Hollywood elite.

In a recent discussion with Forbes, she illuminated a typically concealed aspect of Hollywood - its relationship with spirituality. Given the industry's unforgiving pace and emotional stressors, it's understandable that a growing number of celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Megan Fox, Alicia Keys and others are finding refuge in the realms of spirituality.

Verkoeyen, the former psychologist and the founder of Meta Spirituality, a spiritual movement making waves, promises enlightenment on the second day of her private, NDA required, month-long spiritual retreat designed for the rich and famous.