'Real NYC Man of the People' Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Visiting 'NYFD' Instead of FDNY: 'This Is So Bad'
Though Donald Trump grew up in New York, it seems as though he doesn't really know the Big Apple all that well.
The ex-president, 77, was seen visiting a fire department in midtown Manhattan on Thursday, May 2, to honor first responders following his criminal trial.
According to the New York Post, Trump arrived at FDNY’s Engine Co. 8, Ladder Co. 2 in Midtown with two Xeno’s Pizza boxes around 5:30 p.m. The campaign dropped of 10 boxes of pizza for the first responders before he arrived.
When talking about that moment on social media, Trump said: "A true honor to visit the NYFD this evening in Manhattan..."
However, people couldn't help but point out how he didn't even know the name of the fire department despite being a New Yorker.
"The real NYC ‘Man of the People’ doesn’t know it’s FDNY despite spending his entire life in the city," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people weighed in on the major mistake. One person wrote, "Holy f------- s---. This is so bad. What an utter sh--show he is," while another said, "Trump continues to be the biggest fraud around."
A third person said, "OMG... he's FROM this city, how could he possibly not know that?!" while a fourth simply stated, "He is so out of touch."
Whether the firefighters support Trump or not, they seemed to enjoy meeting him.
“It was good, we enjoyed it,” one told The Post. “It’s always special when a president shows up at your place of work.”
“He’s a nice guy for coming by,” he added, saying the businessman was “very personable. He speaks to you not at you."
FDNY spokesperson Jim Long said Trump had visited the same firehouse before.
“He was here in 2021 on September 11,” Long said.
“There might be some nervousness out there with Trump coming to the firehouse but we’ve had several presidents, many elected, people running for office all come by and visit,” he added.
Trump is currently in the midst of his hush money trial, as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts with the Republican candidate.
Now, it seems like Trump's team might be saying goodbye to him as he won't cough up some money.
In New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman's new report with Jonathan Swan, sources spilled that Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche isn't doing a good enough job.
"Although Mr. Blanche has been Mr. Trump’s favorite lawyer for some time, behind closed doors and in phone calls, the former president has complained repeatedly about him in recent weeks, according to four people familiar with the situation," the report reads. "He has griped that Mr. Blanche, a former federal prosecutor and veteran litigator, has not been following his instructions closely, and has been insufficiently aggressive. Mr. Trump wants him to attack witnesses, attack what the former president sees as a hostile jury pool, and attack the judge, Juan M. Merchan."
The article continues, "Mr. Trump, who often complains about legal fees and sometimes refuses to pay them, has also wondered aloud why his lawyers cost so much, according to the people, who all spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic."