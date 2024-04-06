'Not Cool': Noah Cyrus Receives Backlash for 'Liking' Liam Hemsworth's Thirst Trap Amid Family Feud
Was Noah Cyrus flirting with Liam Hemsworth?
On Friday, April 5, the sister of Miley Cyrus received backlash after she was caught “liking” her sister’s ex-husband’s thirst trap.
The Hunger Games star — who was married to the “Flower” singer from 2018 to 2020 — shared a steamy gym selfie in honor of the release of his new movie Land of Bad. Internet sleuths quickly discovered the “July” artist had "liked" the Instagram photo amid tensions between Miley, 31, and Noah, 24.
Users then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the musician.
“I’m sorry wasn’t the last rumor that she dated her mom’s new husband and that’s how he met Tish? And now she’s liking Miley’s ex-husband’s thirst trap? C’mon Noah…” one user penned, referencing reports that claimed the brunette beauty had been hooking up with her mother Tish Cyrus’ now-husband Dominic Purcell before the two tied the knot.
“Her mum is married to her weird ex-boyfriend. It's all weird,” another person said of the situation, which has apparently driven a wedge between Miley and Noah.
“Well she was raised on Miley’s scraps, it’s the only thing she knows,” a third individual dissed, while a fourth called the move, “Not cool.”
“Wow she’s a jealous flop,” one more stated.
As OK! previously reported, Noah “liking” the actor’s photo came after the Cyrus family has had a dramatic year.
After Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus both remarried in 2023 following their 2022 divorce, their children seemingly have had to pick sides in the difficult split.
While Miley has backed Tish, Noah appears to support Billy Ray in the family feud. The issues between Noah and Tish were especially evident when the matriarch did not invite her youngest daughter to her wedding to Dominic.
It has since been revealed that "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."
The tension between the mother-daughter duo likely comes from the fact Noah allegedly had a relationship with Dominic.
In February, a source told Us Weekly, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him."
They noted that Tish was allegedly "aware" of the relationship but still chose to pursue the Prison Break actor.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Another insider told People,“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up.”