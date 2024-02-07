Tish Cyrus Admits Husband Dominic Purcell Was Her 'Hall Pass' While Still Married to Billy Ray Cyrus
Did Tish Cyrus manifest her marriage to Dominic Purcell?
During the Wednesday, February 7, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Miley Cyrus' mom joked to her then-husband Billy Ray Cyrus that she had a crush on Dominic, 53.
“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish, 56, shared. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and … you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”
Tish added that Dominic was her "hall pass" and said it was "heartbreaking" that they couldn't be "a couple because we're so perfect."
Tish's eldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, who joined her for the podcast, said in 2017 she found out she had been "blocked" on Instagram by Dominic after the direct message incident.
“[His] ex had seen he hit me up and blocked me from his Instagram,” Tish dished. “I almost peed my pants because I was like … Why am I blocked? He doesn’t even know I exist, and I’m blocked. We were laughing so hard.”
After going through some ups and downs in her marriage to Billy Ray, 62 — the two later went their separate ways — Tish admitted to her friend that she was interested in going on a date with the actor.
She realized she was no longer blocked, prompting her to send him an Instagram message about her production deal with NBCU. Tish then asked him if he would want to get together to discuss some business ideas.
Purcell took no time to respond, admitting he had a "crush" on her.
“So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours,” Tish said, adding that the two said "I love you" to one another one day later. “I cannot even tell you how amazing he is."
The pair later tied the knot in August 2023.
- Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Engaged to 'Prison Break' Actor Dominic Purcell
- Maid to Be: Miley Cyrus in Mom Tish's Bridal Party as She Marries 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell in Malibu — After Just 1 Year of Dating
- 'Real Housewives of New York' Star Tinsley Mortimer Responds To Rumors She's Dating Billy Bush
As OK! previously reported, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Tish called it quits in 2022 — something she spoke about during the interview.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Billy Ray went to Tennessee while she stayed back in California, leading her to think about their romance.
"During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?'" she explained. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24."
"Being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe. And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That's what I did during Covid. It was hugely transformative," she confessed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Billy Ray also tied the knot to Australian musician Firerose in October 2023, but Miley did not attend, fueling rumors the two are estranged.