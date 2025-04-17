Noah Cyrus Reveals Fiancé Pinkus Became 'Really Close' With Her Mom Tish After Ladies Ended Their Feud: 'I Love That So Much'

After ending their drama-filled feud , Noah stepped in for sister Brandi Cyrus to co-host the latest episode of the "Sorry We’re Cyrus" podcast , where Tish and Noah talked about their close relationship and how well the latter's fiancé, Pinkus , fits into the large family.

Noah and Tish Cyrus are back to being as thick as thieves!

Noah didn't reveal any of her and Pinkus' wedding plans, but she did take the opportunity to gush over her beau.

The singer confessed to being a hopeless romantic, admitting she's "wanted to marry" every guy she's ever dated.

"It’s really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close," Noah spilled. "I love that so much because my past boyfriends, my mom has not been close with. Well, my first one you tried to be and then the rest were just, like, [a] plane crash."

"We got through it, and now I’m with a nice, little German man," she quipped.

"I love him so much. And honestly, I just talk about, like, he is a man and he's just respectful, and driven, and sweet," Tish shared. "Honestly, I think he is perfect."