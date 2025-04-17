Noah Cyrus Reveals Fiancé Pinkus Became 'Really Close' With Her Mom Tish After Ladies Ended Their Feud: 'I Love That So Much'
Noah and Tish Cyrus are back to being as thick as thieves!
After ending their drama-filled feud, Noah stepped in for sister Brandi Cyrus to co-host the latest episode of the "Sorry We’re Cyrus" podcast, where Tish and Noah talked about their close relationship and how well the latter's fiancé, Pinkus, fits into the large family.
The singer confessed to being a hopeless romantic, admitting she's "wanted to marry" every guy she's ever dated.
Noah didn't reveal any of her and Pinkus' wedding plans, but she did take the opportunity to gush over her beau.
"It’s really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close," Noah spilled. "I love that so much because my past boyfriends, my mom has not been close with. Well, my first one you tried to be and then the rest were just, like, [a] plane crash."
"We got through it, and now I’m with a nice, little German man," she quipped.
"I love him so much. And honestly, I just talk about, like, he is a man and he's just respectful, and driven, and sweet," Tish shared. "Honestly, I think he is perfect."
Elsewhere in the podcast, the mother-of-five discussed how "weird" it is for her to be an empty nester since she "did nothing but raise kids" her entire life.
Though Noah and her other siblings — which includes brothers Braison, 30, and Trace, 36, as well as sister Miley, 32 — are out on their own, she insisted, "We still need our mommy so bad."
"Whenever I’m down or whenever [my siblings] are down, we call my mom or she calls us. How many times a week do you answer the phone and I’m crying? A lot, like, and she’ll answer, ‘What’s wrong?’" Noah said. "But now we always call her through anything."
It marked the ladies' first joint project since they were at odds over Tish, 57, marrying Dominic Purcell, 55, as rumors swirled the "July" vocalist, 23, dated him first.
The famous family hasn't directly addressed the rumors, though the kids appeared to pick sides when the matriarch tied the knot with the actor in 2023, as instead of attending the wedding, Braison and Noah posted photos of themselves at Walmart.
The nuptials came one year after Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus finalized their divorce.
Billy — who's not on good terms with Miley and some of her siblings — and his ex-wife have a very up and down history since marrying in 1993, as Tish filed for divorce but dismissed the petition twice before going through with it.