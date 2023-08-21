Family at War: Cyrus Siblings Accused of Acting Shady After Noah and Braison Ditch Mom Tish's Wedding

While the matriarch — who split from her ex-husband of nearly 30 years, Billy Ray Cyrus, in 2022 — said "I Do" to the 53-year-old Prison Break star, Noah, 23, and Braison, 29, decided to skip the lavish affair and spend the weekend together seemingly throwing shade at the rest of their family.

In photos shared to the "July" singer's Instagram Story, she and her older brother can be seen hanging out on the couch with a friend. "Good morning from our sleepover," she wrote alongside the snap.