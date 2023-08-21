OK Magazine
Family at War: Cyrus Siblings Accused of Acting Shady After Noah and Braison Ditch Mom Tish's Wedding

tish cyrus family feud pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 21 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Are tensions bubbling over in the Cyrus family?

After Noah and Braison Cyrus were noticeably absent from mom Tish's Malibu wedding to Dominic Purcell over the weekend— where siblings Miley, Brandi, and Trace were all in attendance — fans could not help but sense that there may be issues amongst the famous bunch.

cyrus
Source: MEGA

The divide in the family seemingly stems from Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' divorce.

While the matriarch — who split from her ex-husband of nearly 30 years, Billy Ray Cyrus, in 2022 — said "I Do" to the 53-year-old Prison Break star, Noah, 23, and Braison, 29, decided to skip the lavish affair and spend the weekend together seemingly throwing shade at the rest of their family.

In photos shared to the "July" singer's Instagram Story, she and her older brother can be seen hanging out on the couch with a friend. "Good morning from our sleepover," she wrote alongside the snap.

crys
Source: Mega

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were married for nearly 30 years before they divorced.

Noah also posted a photo with Braison — who flew out to see his youngest sister — while hanging out in a Walmart parking lot, where the young star wore a shirt with her father's face on it, somewhat signaling whose side she chose in the divorce.

While with two of sisters and their mom, Trace, 34, threw some shade of his own by sharing a vintage photo of himself, Tish, Miley, 30, and Brandi, 36, from when they were little. The 56-year-old later reposted the photo.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
cyrus
Source: MEGA

While Noah and Braison Cyrus seem to be supporting their dad, their other sisters and brother seem to support their mom.

Source: OK!

Following the shocking divorce between Tish and the Hannah Montana star in April 2022, fans quickly noticed that Noah blocked her mother on Instagram. However, the two appeared to have made up and now follow each other once again.

There have been some odd social media patterns from the other family members as well. Braison also doesn't follow Tish or Brandi, and in a sad turn of events, followers noticed the "Party in the USA" vocalist does not follow Billy Ray, 61, on the platform.

