Tish and Noah Cyrus Are 'Working on Rebuilding Their Relationship' Following Dominic Purcell Drama: 'They Are Both Ready to Move On'

Composite photo of Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell.
Source: MEGA

Noah and Tish Cyrus hit a rough patch in their relationship when the mom allegedly started dating Dominic Purcell after Noah romanced the actor.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Forgive and forget?

According to a source, Noah Cyrus, 24, and mom Tish Cyrus, 57, are hoping to bury the hatchet after news broke in February that the “July” singer was seeing the matriarch’s now-husband Dominic Purcell before he started dating Tish.

tish noah cyrus rebuilding relationship dominic purcell drama move on
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus, 24, and Tish Cyrus, 57, have reportedly been trying to mend their relationship.

“Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship,” the insider spilled of the mother-daughter duo. “It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again."

The youngster “has let her guard down a bit” following the drama between the two of them, the source added.

“Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded,” the source continued. “She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on.”

In February, Us Weekly broke the news about Noah and Dominic's alleged fling.

tish noah cyrus rebuilding relationship dominic purcell drama move on
Source: @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram

Tish Cyrus 'has repeatedly reached out to Noah' after news broke she had a relationship with Dominic Purcell before her mother married him.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source spilled.

Tish was apparently "aware" of Noah and Dominic's alleged romance, however, she went after the Prison Break alum, 54, anyway.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the confidante expressed at the time. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

It appeared Tish and Noah began attempting to repair their relationship when they were spotted heading into of the Encino Financial Center in L.A. on July 29. The outing was the first time they had been spotted together in three years.

tish noah cyrus rebuilding relationship dominic purcell drama move on
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus is Tish Cyrus and ex Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter.

According to an eyewitness, the "estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice.”

The individual noted that Noah "arrived at Tish's house at 1 p.m., about 20 minutes after her ex-boyfriend and now-stepfather, Dominic Purcell, left in his pick-up truck with two surfboards in the back."

tish noah cyrus rebuilding relationship dominic purcell drama move on
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus began dating and then married Dominic Purcell after her daughter Noah Cyrus reportedly was romantic with him.

For the unexpected meeting, Noah wore a T-shirt, off-white pants and brown ballet flats, while Tish donned a gray hoodie, green pants and black-and-white slides.

Before their public joint outing, another insider revealed Noah was hopeful about mending things with Tish.

Source: OK!
“She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” they shared. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom, and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”

The source added that Noah was “extremely distraught” over the situation at the time. “Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes,” they noted.

Us Weeky reported on Tish and Noah's attempt at mending their relationship.

