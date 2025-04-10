Noah Cyrus Reunites With Mom Tish in Silly Dance Video as Duo Works to Slowly 'Rebuild Their Relationship' Amid Family Drama: Watch
Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish, seem to be putting their differences behind them.
The mother-daughter duo recently reunited for a sweet hangout session after reportedly having a falling out over Tish's husband, Dominic Purcell, 55, who supposedly had hooked up with Noah, 25, before moving on with her mom.
Documenting the moment via TikTok, Noah uploaded a video to the social media app on Wednesday, April 9, alongside the caption: "Mommyyy 🫶🫶🌸 guess who’s replacing Brandi @Sorry We're Cyrus."
The youngest Cyrus child had been jokingly referencing her older sister Brandi, 37, who co-hosts a podcast with Tish, 57, and presented it with a re-branded name in October 2024.
In the clip, Tish and Noah were in sync as they danced around to viral TikTok choreography.
Noah's social media update is proof the "July" singer and her mom's bond is still moving in the right direction after a messy period of time for the two.
In August 2024, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship."
"It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again," the insider explained one year after Noah missed her mom's wedding to the Prison Break actor.
"Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded," the confidante continued. "She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on."
Tish and Dominic's nuptials took place at the mom-of-five's famed daughter Miley's Malibu mansion. The wedding was attended by the "Flowers" singer and her siblings Brandi and Trace, 36, though Noah and her brother Braison, 30, ditched the important event due to tensions within their family.
While Braison and Noah appeared to side with their father, Billy Ray, 63, in his heated divorce from Tish, their youngest daughter also seemed to skip her mom's wedding because of her former fling with the man she was marrying.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source confessed to Us Weekly in February 2024, claiming Tish was "aware" of her daughter's history with the actor but decide to go after him anyway.
The insider warned: "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
While Noah and Tish seemed to have figured things out, Miley, Brandi and Trace still don't appear to be on good terms with their father.
Earlier this year, Trace — who was adopted by Billy Ray alongside his sister Brandi after the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer married Tish in 1993 — publicly called out his dad for not being "healthy" after the country crooner had an onstage meltdown while performing at one of Donald Trump's Inauguration Day festivities in January.