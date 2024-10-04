Dax Shepard Thought Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's Kiss in 'Nobody Wants This' Was 'Hot'
Kristen Bell recently opened up about her on-screen chemistry with The O.C. star Adam Brody in their new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This — and her husband, Dax Shepard, didn’t just approve, he was all for it.
“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” Bell, 44, revealed during a recent eTalk interview. “My husband said the same thing. Watching the first episode, he was like, ‘Oh my god, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”
The romantic comedy follows an outspoken podcast host, played by Bell, who unexpectedly falls in love with a rabbi, portrayed by Brody. The rom-com captures the unlikely romance between two people from vastly different worlds.
Furthermore, Bell emphasized that the connection between her and Brody, 44, didn't just appear out of nowhere.
“I’m not trying to be reductive, but I think there’s a math to it,” she said. “You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit in the anticipatory value before the kiss — which I think is really important.”
Bell and Brody also discussed their famous kiss in another interview, admitting that the scene came with a lot of pressure.
"We were both, I think, a little startled reading [the] script where we had to kiss, where it said it was going to be the 'world's greatest kiss,'" Bell said to Yahoo Entertainment.
"I wouldn't say it was weird," she said when asked about filming the scene, to which Brody added, “I wouldn't say it was weird either.”
Bell spilled another reason why this particular kissing scene helped propel Nobody Wants This to the top of the streaming charts after its premiere on September 26.
“There was a comfort to it for sure because ... we'd worked together before as love interests. We have enough mutual friends and know each other's spouses," Bell explained, referring to their past work together on projects like CHiPs, Scream 4 and House of Lies.
On Good Morning America, Bell was asked about her return to acting after previously suggesting she might step away from TV for a while.
“I came across my desk at the right time. I wanted to see a nice rom-com to sort of fill my soul. I feel like people need that,” she said.
“I stayed at home for a couple of years to raise my kids, and now I feel like they’re out and about in the world more. And, I felt the itch to get creative again," the Bad Moms alum added.