North West, 13, Fires Back at Critics Calling Her Style 'Demonic,' Insists Her Parents' Divorce Didn't Influence Edgy Look

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North West is setting the record straight about her bold fashion choices — and her famous mother, Kim Kardashian, has her back! The 13-year-old daughter of Kardashian, 45, and Kanye West, 49, recently addressed online criticism of her edgy appearance during a TikTok livestream where the reality star sat beside her.

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Source: @NORTHWEST/INSTAGRAM The teenager insisted that her fashion choices shouldn't be confused with her personal beliefs.

North, who has become known for her bright blue hair, dark makeup, black grills and facial piercings, pushed back against people describing her aesthetic as "demonic." "Stop saying I'm demonic. No, I'm not," North declared. "Just because I like to dress this way, don't judge a book by its cover." The teenager insisted that her fashion choices shouldn't be confused with her personal beliefs, explaining she simply enjoys experimenting with different looks.

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Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North West's Edgy Style

Source: @NORTHWEST/INSTAGRAM Kim quickly jumped into the conversation to support her eldest daughter.

Kim quickly jumped into the conversation to support her eldest daughter, suggesting some people have misunderstood North's appearance. "Yeah, I feel like people say that because of the black grills and just, like, piercings and stuff," the SKIMS founder explained. However, North questioned why those accessories were being associated with anything sinister. "But I don't know why you guys should put that with demonic because I don't get that," she responded.

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Source: @NORTHWEST/INSTAGRAM North's interest in piercings and alternative fashion began long before she became a teenager.

The mother-of-four reassured her daughter that not everyone would understand her unique sense of style. "I don't think people really get it, but do you care?" the reality star asked. North also clarified that her appearance doesn't reflect her religious beliefs. "You guys know I'm not on that demon stuff. I believe in Jesus," she explained. "That's how I came to show you guys I'm actually a light, not dark." The mother-daughter duo also discussed how North's interest in piercings and alternative fashion began long before she became a teenager. "When she was a baby, dropping her off at school, all she wanted was ... her septum pierced or her eyebrow pierced," Kardashian recalled.

North West Denies Her Fashion Choices Are Connected to Her Parents' Divorce

Source: @NORTHWEST/INSTAGRAM North also addressed speculation that her changing appearance was connected to her parents' separation.