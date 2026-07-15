'The View' Co-Hosts Defend Kim Kardashian Allowing North West, 13, to Get Controversial Hand Piercings: 'Leave This Child Alone'
July 15 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
The View co-hosts weighed in on critics shaming Kim Kardashian for allowing 13-year-old daughter North West to get unique hand piercings.
Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the chat by defending the reality star, declaring, "It's her kid. If she and her kid decided that's okay, why do you care?"
'Leave This Child Alone'
"Leave this child alone," the EGOT winner emphasized. "What's your children doing? Right?"
"I think everybody at this table will allow their children to do what they're going to do when they think it's time for them to do it," Goldberg added.
New mother Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, noting, "This is 100 percent between the parent and the child."
She also said that even if parents are strict, kids may still do what they want anyway.
"I did my second [ear piercing] when I was, like, 14 years old at a friend’s house," she recalled. "It got slightly infected, then we fixed it, but to this day I still have them."
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Griffin had a different opinion on tattoos, though, as she spilled, "I love tattoos, but wait till you’re 18. If I had, when I was 15, gotten a tattoo, I would have something so stupid right now."
"Yes. The regret stamps from spring break," quipped Sara Haines.
Some Co-Hosts Empathized With North West
Sunny Hostin also felt the decision was between the makeup mogul and her eldest child.
The former prosecutor expressed empathy for West, sharing, "This kid has lived her entire life under a microscope. And I I just don't think it's fair."
"They like it. The Kardashians, that's what they do," replied Joy Behar.
"I don't know. Maybe she doesn't like it," countered Hostin.
(The teenager lives primarily with her mom, though the SKIMS founder technically shares custody with ex-husband Kanye West.)
"I think we need to give a 13-year-old kid a break," she continued. "She’s growing up under the spotlight. I can’t imagine having that kind of pressure on a 13 year old."
Whoopi wrapped up the topic by declaring, "Leave these children alone, please. Let them work it out."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are 'Judged' by Others
As OK! reported, North recently launched her own music and even announced a tour — another move that sparked controversy.
"Artists are super conscious about protecting their kids from the industry. Some people close to Kanye love Kim but feel that not enough is being done to keep adults away from North," one source told a news outlet. "Other celebs do judge them."