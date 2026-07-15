'The View' Co-Hosts Defend Kim Kardashian Allowing North West, 13, to Get Controversial Hand Piercings: 'Leave This Child Alone'

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The View co-hosts weighed in on critics shaming Kim Kardashian for allowing 13-year-old daughter North West to get unique hand piercings. Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the chat by defending the reality star, declaring, "It's her kid. If she and her kid decided that's okay, why do you care?"

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'Leave This Child Alone'

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg said parenting decisions shouldn't be judged by others.

"Leave this child alone," the EGOT winner emphasized. "What's your children doing? Right?" "I think everybody at this table will allow their children to do what they're going to do when they think it's time for them to do it," Goldberg added.

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Source: @sinetmatteo/instagram North West's new look includes brightly colored hair, teeth grills and numerous piercings.

New mother Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, noting, "This is 100 percent between the parent and the child." She also said that even if parents are strict, kids may still do what they want anyway. "I did my second [ear piercing] when I was, like, 14 years old at a friend’s house," she recalled. "It got slightly infected, then we fixed it, but to this day I still have them."

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Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Some people have criticized Kim Kardashian's parenting choices.

Griffin had a different opinion on tattoos, though, as she spilled, "I love tattoos, but wait till you’re 18. If I had, when I was 15, gotten a tattoo, I would have something so stupid right now." "Yes. The regret stamps from spring break," quipped Sara Haines.

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Some Co-Hosts Empathized With North West

Source: @theview/youtube The costars debated whether North West enjoys being in the spotlight.

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are 'Judged' by Others

Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok One source claimed fellow Hollywood parents 'judge' Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's parenting choices.