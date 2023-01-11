North West Creates Gourmet Doggy Dinner After Kim Kardashian Was Accused Of Keeping Pups In Their Garage

Weeks after Kim Kardashian sparked controversy over seemingly keeping her dogs in her Southern California garage, the SKIMS mogul and her daughter North West took a more catered approach to looking after their adorable pups, Sushi and Sake.

Earlier this week, Kardashian’s eldest daughter posted on @kimandnorth, their joint TikTok account, to offer fans a glimpse at a special treat she made for her pets, whipping up a home-cooked meal for the precious Pomeranians in honor of the new year.