North West Creates Gourmet Doggy Dinner After Kim Kardashian Was Accused Of Keeping Pups In Their Garage
Weeks after Kim Kardashian sparked controversy over seemingly keeping her dogs in her Southern California garage, the SKIMS mogul and her daughter North West took a more catered approach to looking after their adorable pups, Sushi and Sake.
Earlier this week, Kardashian’s eldest daughter posted on @kimandnorth, their joint TikTok account, to offer fans a glimpse at a special treat she made for her pets, whipping up a home-cooked meal for the precious Pomeranians in honor of the new year.
In the clip, 9-year-old North can be seen crafting some grub for the furry friends, one that features a variety of pooch-safe delicacies, including lettuce, pears, chicken, peanut butter, carrots and salmon.
As evident from the dogs’ ecstatic reaction to their meals — as well as the lettuce snack they briefly enjoyed before digging into their entrée — it seems Sushi and Sake were more than thrilled with North’s gourmet “New Year’s dog plates,” as she described it in her post.
North’s doggy dinner is far from the only time her social posts have made headlines recently.
Last week, Kardashian sparked online controversy after allowing her daughter to dress up as her father, embroiled artist Kanye West, and lip-sync to his song, "Bound 2," as he continues to receive backlash for his antisemitic remarks.
“It’s highly inappropriate. It would maybe be okay if Kim turned off the sexy for 2 seconds but with it…and the context…just gross and uncomfortable," mused one fan.
“What we find weird is Kim trying to be all sexy and sensual beside her daughter who is dressed up as her ex,” added another. “Like of course it's normal for parents to dress up and roleplay with their kids but acting even remotely sexual beside them? If you find that sort of thing funny then…”
