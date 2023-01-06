No More Bad Blood? Kim Kardashian Dances & Lip-Syncs Along To Taylor Swift's Song For TikTok With North — Watch!
Is the feud over? Years after Kim Kardashian dissed Taylor Swift amid the singer's ongoing spat with Kanye West, the former appeared to have not an ounce of ill will towards the blonde beauty as she danced and mouthed the words to "Shake It Off" for a fun TikTok video.
In the upload from Kardashian and 9-year-old daughter North West's joint account, the twosome showed off their choreographed moves as the pop anthem played in the background.
Both of the ladies — who matched in white hooded sweatshirts — seemed to know the majority of the lyrics, which surprised fans given the fact the reality star, 41, called the crooner, 33, a "snake" and tried to bring her down.
Though viewers weren't able to comment on the original post, many offered their two cents in the comments section after other accounts reposted the video.
"North west is a swiftie and that's karma for her parents," quipped one viewer, while another pondered, "This makes me wonder if Kanye was the only reason she did the phone call fiasco, if so, I hope Taylor and Kim could make up someday."
"Kanye was the mastermind behind their feud and was manipulating kim all this time, i can see the vision," declared a third.
Oddly enough, Kim's niece Penelope Disick,10, chose the same song to play in the background of her recent TikTok, which showed her baking cookies. In another bizarre coincidence, fans of Khloe Kardashian thought she resembled the Grammy-winning musician in her new photoshoot, as she flashed long legs and a lighter hairstyle with bangs.
Swift's feud with the West and the Kardashian brood started in 2009 after the rapper, 45, interrupted the musician's victory speech at the VMAs. Though they eventually reconciled, the dad-of-four caused more turmoil when he released his track "Famous," which contained the lyrics, "Feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous."
The Chicago native insisted his former enemy approved of his words, which she denied, prompting his then-wife to release footage of the two chatting about the tune. While Swift was on board for part of the song, she never heard him use the word "b**ch."
The two have been at odds ever since.