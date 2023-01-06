No More Bad Blood? Kim Kardashian Dances & Lip-Syncs Along To Taylor Swift's Song For TikTok With North — Watch!

Is the feud over? Years after Kim Kardashian dissed Taylor Swift amid the singer's ongoing spat with Kanye West, the former appeared to have not an ounce of ill will towards the blonde beauty as she danced and mouthed the words to "Shake It Off" for a fun TikTok video.

In the upload from Kardashian and 9-year-old daughter North West's joint account, the twosome showed off their choreographed moves as the pop anthem played in the background.