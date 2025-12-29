North West Stuns with Bleached Brows While Out With Mom Kim Kardashian at Nobu
Dec. 28 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
North West is turning heads with her bold new look during a night out with her mom, Kim Kardashian.
The 12-year-old showcased her freshly bleached eyebrows while stepping out in an all-black outfit at the popular celebrity eatery, Nobu, in Malibu, Calif., on Friday night, December 12.
North accessorized her chic ensemble with rectangular sunglasses and trendy sneakers, and styled her long blue hair straight. At one point, she playfully flashed a peace sign to the waiting paparazzi.
Meanwhile, Kardashian, 45, complemented her daughter’s striking appearance in a black bomber jacket, eye-catching red leather pants, and thigh-high leather boots. She also sported sunglasses and kept her hair in a sleek high ponytail.
The dynamic duo wasn't alone, as they enjoyed their night out with friends.
Over the past few months, North has made waves with her evolving style choices, debuting her blue hair in May and turning heads with fake face tattoos and a dermal piercing on her middle finger.
Despite some criticism regarding her piercing, North confidently clapped back at haters in a TikTok video, lip-syncing along to Chrisean Rock's words: “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”
She added a message over the video that read, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”
The reality star has also defended her daughter’s fashion decisions amid public scrutiny, including her choice to wear a corset and mini skirt.
Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October, she said: “It’s really hard because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”
She also stuck up for herself after people criticized the way she parents North.
"I think like any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you've been here, like, please, we just need a little bit of grace," she stated.
The entrepreneur added, "I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can and my babies are good babies. So I just urge everyone to like not be judgmental and to have grace [for] single moms trying to figure it all out with like you know a preteen. It's a lot, if you know you know."
Kardashian shares North, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West.