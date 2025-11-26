North West, 12, Trolled for Flaunting $5K Balenciaga Outfit and Jewelry: 'If Spoiled Had a Face'

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media's Reaction to North West's Balenciaga Outfit

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok Social media users trolled North West's designer getup.

After the photo of North and her friend was posted on Instagram, many were quick to comment on her bold designer look. One user wrote that North looked like "if spoiled had a face." Another quipped, "I hope they have security." A third added, "12 years old looking like 22-year-old 😂🤷🏻‍♀️." A fourth brought up the Balenciaga controversy, writing, "What happened to the Balenciaga boycott??"

Why Balenciaga is Considered a Controversial Brand

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram The Kardashian clan often wears Balenciaga, despite controversy surrounding the brand.

The Kardashian family has come under fire several times for wearing Balenciaga, even after the brand received backlash for seemingly promoting child pornography and BDSM in their 2022 holiday campaign. The bizarre advert featured children holding teddy bears in BDSM gear and paperwork that contained written laws against child pornography. One child was also pictured with empty wine glasses. The brand apologized, making a statement on Instagram that read: “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused."

Kim Kardashian Praised North West's Style

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram 'She has a really unique style,' Kim Kardashian said of her eldest daughter in September.

In a September interview with Complex News, Kim, 45, shared that her eldest daughter "teaches" her "a lot" when it comes to fashion. "She has a really unique style; she puts me on to so many brands," she said, noting North "just loves what she loves." "It’s really fun to see someone be so creative and also know herself so much," the SKIMS mogul continued, adding that there was a time when North tried to wear "really girly outfits" to fit in with her friends before embracing a "tomboy-ish" look. "She realized quick, like, this isn’t me, and I love that for her," she said.

Kim Kardashian Was Criticized for Letting North West Experiment With Piercings

Source: mega 'This is such a non-issue,' the SKIMS mogul responded to critics on TikTok.

Kim was recently slammed for allowing North to get a dermal piercing on her middle finger. The reality tv star was also criticized for letting her firstborn try out fake piercings and temporary tattoos on social media. Addressing the haters in a TikTok video on Saturday, October 25, she declared, "This is such a non-issue."

Kanye West Doesn't Approve of Daughter North's Outfits

Source: mega; @kimkardashian/instagram Kanye West was mad when North wore a corset in Italy this summer.