North West, 12, Trolled for Flaunting $5K Balenciaga Outfit and Jewelry: 'If Spoiled Had a Face'

photo of kim kardashian and north west
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West donned head-to-toe Balenciaga in Manhattan on Monday, November 24.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

North West was spotted decked out in controversial designer brand Balenciaga on Monday, November 24.

Photographed out and about with a friend in Manhattan's trendy Soho neighborhood, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West donned an oversized v-neck jersey ($950), huge shorts and her favorite platform clogs ($1,390) from the brand's Crocs collaboration.

The tween also sported logo socks ($140) and a studded leather shoulder bag ($2,600) from the French luxury fashion house, as well as an assortment of blingy jewelry.

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West showed off her designer look on TikTok.

Social Media's Reaction to North West's Balenciaga Outfit

image of Social media users trolled North West's designer getup.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Social media users trolled North West's designer getup.

After the photo of North and her friend was posted on Instagram, many were quick to comment on her bold designer look.

One user wrote that North looked like "if spoiled had a face."

Another quipped, "I hope they have security."

A third added, "12 years old looking like 22-year-old 😂🤷🏻‍♀️."

A fourth brought up the Balenciaga controversy, writing, "What happened to the Balenciaga boycott??"

Why Balenciaga is Considered a Controversial Brand

image of The Kardashian clan often wears Balenciaga, despite controversy surrounding the brand.
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The Kardashian clan often wears Balenciaga, despite controversy surrounding the brand.

The Kardashian family has come under fire several times for wearing Balenciaga, even after the brand received backlash for seemingly promoting child pornography and BDSM in their 2022 holiday campaign.

The bizarre advert featured children holding teddy bears in BDSM gear and paperwork that contained written laws against child pornography. One child was also pictured with empty wine glasses.

The brand apologized, making a statement on Instagram that read: “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused."

Kim Kardashian Praised North West's Style

image of 'She has a really unique style,' Kim Kardashian said of her eldest daughter in September.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

'She has a really unique style,' Kim Kardashian said of her eldest daughter in September.

In a September interview with Complex News, Kim, 45, shared that her eldest daughter "teaches" her "a lot" when it comes to fashion.

"She has a really unique style; she puts me on to so many brands," she said, noting North "just loves what she loves."

"It’s really fun to see someone be so creative and also know herself so much," the SKIMS mogul continued, adding that there was a time when North tried to wear "really girly outfits" to fit in with her friends before embracing a "tomboy-ish" look.

"She realized quick, like, this isn’t me, and I love that for her," she said.

Kim Kardashian Was Criticized for Letting North West Experiment With Piercings

image of 'This is such a non-issue,' the SKIMS mogul responded to critics on TikTok.
Source: mega

'This is such a non-issue,' the SKIMS mogul responded to critics on TikTok.

Kim was recently slammed for allowing North to get a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

The reality tv star was also criticized for letting her firstborn try out fake piercings and temporary tattoos on social media.

Addressing the haters in a TikTok video on Saturday, October 25, she declared, "This is such a non-issue."

Kanye West Doesn't Approve of Daughter North's Outfits

image of Kanye West was mad when North wore a corset in Italy this summer.
Source: mega; @kimkardashian/instagram

Kanye West was mad when North wore a corset in Italy this summer.

As OK! reported, Kanye, 48, reportedly doesn't like that Kim is letting North wear "edgy" outfits.

After she was seen wearing a black corset alongside her mom in Rome, Italy, in August, a source told an outlet the rapper thinks she is "way too young to be parading around like this."

"It needs to stop or he’ll raise h--- with the lawyers," the insider warned.

