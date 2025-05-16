'Obsessed' Donald Trump Claims Taylor Swift Is 'No Longer Hot' Because He 'Hates Her'
Donald Trump is still at war with Taylor Swift.
During the early morning hours of Friday, May 16, Trump issued a statement via Truth Social about Swift, where he doubled down on not liking America’s sweetheart.
“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’” the president claimed.
Critics Declare Donald Trump 'Obsessed' With Taylor Swift
Trump’s back-and-forth approach toward the pop icon has made headlines over the years — so much so that critics have declared him “obsessed” with the singer.
Once his message was reposted on X, fans of the musician swarmed the post and ripped into the president for being the “biggest Swiftie in the world” for giving her so much attention.
“He’s supposed to save his country but all he cares about is Taylor… okay dinosaur,” commented one person.
“I think what we’ve noticed is that you're obsessed with the hottest person on the planet [right now]. [You] care more about a singer than providing basic human rights,” wrote another.
“He’s a president and using a celebrity for clout,” noted a third individual.
“Taylor’s breaking records, you’re breaking down. Stay pressed,” quipped a fourth.
Donald Trump Says He 'Hates' Taylor Swift
Trump initially declared his intense dislike for Swift in September 2024, writing on his social media app, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
Though Trump once supported Swift and called her “unusually beautiful” earlier on in her career, the singer’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 election made the political leader recalculate his position.
“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he wrote on social media. “It was just a question of time … She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”
Donald Trump Mocks Taylor Swift After Super Bowl LIX
He followed up by mocking her after the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he wrote in a social media post despite the singer staying for the entirety of the game.
Donald Trump Denies He Made AI Images of Taylor Swift
Trump’s camp even generated AI images of the singer endorsing him for president instead of Harris.
One photo featured the hitmaker in a top hat that read, “Taylor Wants You to Vote For Donald Trump.” Other pictures showed a group of fans wearing T-shirts saying, “Swifties for Trump.”
The president later denied being part of the AI images, telling The Evening Edit he “didn’t generate them.”