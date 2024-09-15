or
'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT': Donald Trump Rages at Pop Star After She Endorsed Kamala Harris

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post about how he 'hates' Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Bad Blood?

On Sunday, September 15, Donald Trump, 78, came after Taylor Swift, 34, on Truth Social after she endorsed his rival Kamala Harris, 59, following their Tuesday, September 10, debate.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump freaked out on Truth Social after not getting Taylor Swift's endorsement.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the 2024 presidential candidate raged to his millions of followers.

In response to his rude declaration, Liz Cheney — a Republican former congressional representative who has backed Harris — said, “Says the smallest man who ever lived,” referencing Swift’s song from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Additionally, The View co-host Ana Navarro reacted to his remark, writing, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.”

As OK! previously reported, just hours after Harris and Trump’s first debate concluded, the pop star shared her endorsement of the Democrat on Instagram.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift shared a post stating that she would be voting for Kamala Harris in November, just hours after her first debate against Donald Trump.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she began alongside a snap of her holding her cat.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," Swift added. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

The “Cruel Summer” singer — who shared her support for Joe Biden in 2020 — then declared, "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

The blonde beauty then explained why she feels Harris is the best person for the white house.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

News outlets have reported a jump in voter registration since Taylor Swift posted about the 2024 election.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she penned.

Swift continued: "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift previously endorsed Joe Biden in 2020.

Source: OK!

To conclude, the Eras Tour performer signed the message, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady,” referencing J.D. Vance's previous remark about "childless cat ladies."

