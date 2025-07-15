Octomom Nadya Suleman Rings in 50th Year Surrounded by Her 14 Kids: Photos
Natalie "Nadya" Suleman, famously known as Octomom, celebrated her 50th birthday with her beloved brood.
On Sunday, July 13, Suleman took to social media to share a heartwarming photo featuring herself on a couch, flanked by eight of her 14 children.
"Couldn’t imagine spending my birthday anywhere but home, surrounded by loved ones," she wrote in the Instagram post.
"Thank you kids for making this day so special; and to my eldest (who are not in the photo per usual), thank you for the unique gifts, though I’m most grateful for your quality time and love."
She added, "These moments I spend with you all each day make me so happy and blessed to be your mom. I love you ❤️."
Suleman, a mother-of-14, has been sharing insights into her bustling family life through social media. Back in January 2009, she made headlines after giving birth to octuplets — Nariyah Suleman, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai — while already raising six older children: Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan. The octuplets are now 16 years old.
Earlier this year, Nadya revealed to Us Weekly how she manages her family’s finances. "We find a lot of things on sale. I budget really well, and we all eat very, very healthfully," she shared. "I focus mainly on what matters — the plant-based whole foods, the fruits and vegetables."
In a recent episode of the Lifetime docuseries Confessions of Octomom, she disclosed how a grocery trip at Gelson’s supermarket totaled $366.94. "I spend that maybe every other day," Nadya explained, noting that her monthly grocery expenses average between $4,000 to $5,000.
She added: "If we went above and beyond and we got extras and extra food, we could easily be $10,000 a month. Because of the budgeting, it’s about half."
Candidly, Nadya opened up about the financial realities of raising such a large family. "It’s food, rent, bills and repeat. Food, rent, bills," she stated. "They grow and then the food they need grows as well. In the beginning, I wasn’t spending a quarter of that. Now it’s more."
Nadya aspires to reshape the narrative surrounding her family since the tabloids have often presented a skewed view. "I want [viewers to] not only to take away the truth of who we are as a family and how close-knit we are and how strong our relationships are and how protective we are of one another, and that there’s nothing we won’t do for each other, but I want them to […] learn something valuable that they can apply to themselves," she said.