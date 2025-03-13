Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman Now Raising 11 Kids in a Cozy California Townhouse
Nadya “Octomom” Suleman, who shot to fame after delivering the world’s first surviving octuplets in 2009, is keeping a low profile these days. With the spotlight dimmed, fans are buzzing about her current life and where she calls home as she juggles raising her 14 children.
Where Does Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman Live Today?
Years after a brush with reality TV, Suleman now lives in a three-bedroom townhouse in Orange County, Calif., along with 11 of her kids. Three of her eldest kids have flown the nest.
Despite stepping back from the public eye, Suleman is feeling the love from her community. In a recent chat with People, she revealed that people at her church became a difference-maker.
She specifically praised a generous couple who took her family under their wing, saying: “They offered us to live here [at] half the rent just because they’re good Christian people.”
Nadya’s Financial Struggles: The Real Story Behind the Headlines
Since her notorious pregnancy made waves, Suleman has faced relentless scrutiny over her finances, shouldering accusations of misusing government funds for her expensive IVF treatments. She firmly addressed the rumors in an interview with People, stating, “The public didn’t know what to believe. They were fed erroneous information.”
Setting the record straight, she explained, “At the time, I was not unemployed. I was on disability.”
Suleman, trying to combat the stigma, slammed claims of financially exploiting taxpayers, revealing she saved “well over $100,000” working as a psychiatric technician at a state hospital.
“I used all of that money. Instead of buying a house I bought in-vitros," she said. “I had an inheritance close to $60,000 that paid for it too, which I’m not proud of. It should have gone for my older kids. I also got student loans, but I paid for everything, period.”
The Misconceptions of a Fame-Seeker: Nadya Fights Back
Far from a fame-hungry celebrity, Suleman stated the “biggest misconception” about her pregnancy was her desire for notoriety. After suing the hospital for violating her privacy rights, which landed her in the public glare, she noted, “I did whatever I needed to do to make ends meet. And that was shaming myself, sacrificing my integrity. The life I was leading was not only destructive, it was dark. It was the antithesis of who I am as a person.”
Suleman took a break from the limelight in 2013 to return to her roots, saying, “I went right back to my old profession as a therapist working 40 hours a week.” She lamented that for years, she was pigeonholed as “the welfare recipient, unemployed mother, all of which is wrong.”
In 2018, she shifted gears to become her autistic son Aidan’s primary caretaker. “I’ve always been his only provider, but I never got paid,” she shared. “So in 2018, that’s when I started to get actually paid. It’s decent money, but it’s still nothing compared to what we need to make to be comfortable in life.”