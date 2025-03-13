Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman Now Raising 11 Kids in a Cozy California Townhouse

Years after a brush with reality TV, Suleman now lives in a three-bedroom townhouse in Orange County, Calif., along with 11 of her kids. Three of her eldest kids have flown the nest.

Despite stepping back from the public eye, Suleman is feeling the love from her community. In a recent chat with People, she revealed that people at her church became a difference-maker.

She specifically praised a generous couple who took her family under their wing, saying: “They offered us to live here [at] half the rent just because they’re good Christian people.”