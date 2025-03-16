Octomom’s Financial Woes: How Nadya Suleman Struggles to Provide for 14 Kids in the Spotlight

It hasn’t always been easy for the single mom. Back in 2012, she revealed on the Today show that she was scraping by on public assistance, bringing in just $2,000 a month in food stamps. A year later, she filed for personal bankruptcy, claiming a staggering $1 million in debt against $50,000 in assets, as reported by Forbes.

The hurdles didn’t stop there. In 2014, the state of California accused her of welfare fraud. After repaying over $26,000, she pled no contest to one count of welfare fraud and was sentenced to two years probation, along with 200 hours of community service, according to USA Today.