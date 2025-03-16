Octomom’s Financial Woes: How Nadya Suleman Struggles to Provide for 14 Kids in the Spotlight
Natalie "Nadya" Suleman, better known as “Octomom,” knows a thing or two about the weight of responsibility. With 14 kids to feed, the California mom faced relentless financial challenges, but she never yielded from ensuring her family's survival.
What is Octomom’s Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suleman’s worth barely tips the scales at $100,000 as of March 2025. For a mother-of-14, that’s far from enough.
It hasn’t always been easy for the single mom. Back in 2012, she revealed on the Today show that she was scraping by on public assistance, bringing in just $2,000 a month in food stamps. A year later, she filed for personal bankruptcy, claiming a staggering $1 million in debt against $50,000 in assets, as reported by Forbes.
The hurdles didn’t stop there. In 2014, the state of California accused her of welfare fraud. After repaying over $26,000, she pled no contest to one count of welfare fraud and was sentenced to two years probation, along with 200 hours of community service, according to USA Today.
How Did Octomom Make Money?
In dire straits, Suleman resorted to extreme measures to support her massive family. In 2012, she starred in an adult film, Octomom Home Alone which won the title of "Best Celebrity S-- Tape" at the Adult Video News Awards in 2013. The year also saw her posed semi-nude for Closer UK, raking in $8,000 — though supporting 14 children was reportedly costing her $9,000 monthly, per Today.
Not one to shy away from unconventional roles, Suleman appeared in the horror flick 666 the Devil’s Child in 2012, and even dropped a single with reality personality Adam Barta called "S--- Party.” The mother-of-14 briefly worked as a stripper to keep her family afloat, acknowledging how far she strayed from her values in the process.
“I was violating repeatedly my own core values and my own boundaries,” Suleman confessed on The Doctors in 2016. “In my mind, it was like an investment so I could support my family.”
Fast forward to March 2019, and the Fullerton native reflected on her past decisions, sharing, “I think I was young, dumb, irresponsible, selfish [and] reckless.” She revealed that her public persona, perceived to be shallow and self-serving, was a strategy to attract media attention and, ultimately, financial support for her family.
How Does Octomom Make Money Today?
By 2013, Suleman began a new chapter as a counselor for those battling addiction. But by 2017, she faced the harsh reality of being her family’s sole provider.
“Help? I don’t get any help,” she told Inside Edition. “I haven’t had any help in many, many years.”
While government assistance helped, Suleman admitted in a 2018 New York Times interview that her son Aidan — who has autism —required her constant attention. “I had to leave my job,” she shared with People in March 2025. “Aidan’s needs were becoming overwhelming. I’ve always been his only provider, but I never got paid. So in 2018, that’s when I started to get actually paid. It’s decent money, but it’s still nothing compared to what we need to make to be comfortable in life.”
As of 2025, Suleman and 11 of her children crash at a three-bedroom townhouse in Orange County, Calif. Thanks to her supportive community, she revealed, “[One couple] offered us to live here half the rent just because they’re good Christian people. People at church have made a positive difference.”