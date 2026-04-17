A Total Stunner! See Odessa A'zion's Transformation in Before and After Photos

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Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood

Source: MEGA Actress Odessa A'zion has been winning hearts with her ethereal beauty.

Odessa A'zion has lit up events with her otherworldly beauty. In 2022, she attended Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in a dark-colored vest, wide-leg trousers and brown boots. She maintained a playful expression as she posed for the cameras at the event.

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'Outer Banks' Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere

Source: MEGA She was originally cast in the upcoming adaptation of 'Deep Cuts.'

The American-German actress joined the fun at the Los Angeles premiere of Outer Banks in February 2023. For the occasion, she rocked an all-black look that consisted of a sleeveless top and voluminous pants with a fluffy silhouette.

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Variety's 2023 Power of Young Hollywood

Source: MEGA Her casting in the A24 adaptation sparked backlash.

A'zion threw up peace signs at Variety's 2023 Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif. She stole the spotlight in a black bandeau top, black wide-leg trousers and a green jacket.

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2024 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion was supposed to play Zoe in the adaptation.

The I Love LA actress kept it casual at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. She previously opened up about her love for baggy clothes while sharing her first-ever audition when she was 15. "My first audition ever, I didn't know what you were supposed to wear, so I ended up looking it up online," she told W Magazine. "It was like, 'Wear tight black pants and nothing too flashy.' I literally wore that and was so uncomfortable. I'm not a 'girly-girly' — I like baggy clothes, and that's how I feel comfortable. But when I started to go on more and more auditions, I learned it's meant to be what you feel is right for the role, so now I go in my clothes. It'll be a Metallica shirt, and people really don't care."

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WonderCon 2025

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion dropped out of the project following the criticism.

At WonderCon 2025, A'zion paraded her unique fashion sense, which included an oversized button-down shirt and matching denim jeans. She completed the look with rugged-style boots and a baseball cap.

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'I Love LA' Red Carpet Premiere

Source: MEGA Ariela Barer has since been cast in the role instead.

For the I Love LA red carpet premiere, the Fresh Kills star ditched her usual distinctive style and arrived in a dramatic, all-black number that hid most of her skin.

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2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion publicly expressed support for Ariela Barer's casting.

A'zion did it again! The Sitting in Bars with Cake actress posed at the 14th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025 in a monochromatic all-black ensemble by Gucci.

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'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' Premiere

Source: MEGA She is from Los Angeles.

In December 2025, A'zion made an appearance at the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy's 2, donning a structured top, wide-leg trousers and boots.

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'Marty Supreme' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: MEGA The actress previously lived in Germany and Boston.

Debuting her most daring look yet, A'zion was a standout at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme. She left everyone else in the shadows when she emphasized her bare chest in a Marc Jacobs grey plaid suit and matching high-waisted trousers.

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31st Critics Choice Awards

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion's parents are also famous.

A'zion channeled her goddess energy and stunned in a silver metallic gown with sweeping cape-like sleeves and a daring keyhole design at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. Although her visuals made headlines as usual, she sparked rumors she wore wigs at events. "I've been told about that," she informed Deadline. "There's a whole debate, 'Is it a wig? Is it not?' I guess we'll never know. No, I'm kidding. The gag is the L.A. premiere [of Marty Supreme] was a wig and [for] the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair and everyone thinks it's a wig." She continued, "You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time? Those are so expensive ... I've heard wigs can go up to like $20- or $30,000. Are you f------ kidding me? I don't even have a hair, makeup and stylist because I'm trying to save my money... Maybe one day."

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83rd Golden Globe Awards

Source: MEGA Her mom, actress Pamela Adlon, appeared in 'Young Sheldon' and 'Big Bang Theory.'

The Grand Army actress slipped into a feathered Dolce & Gabbana bolero jacket that complemented her black satin gloves and wide-leg trousers.

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2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion's father, Percy Adlon, directed films such as 'Rosalie Goes Shopping' and 'Five Last Days.'

A'zion commanded attention throughout the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, thanks to her head-turning lace gown by Jonathan Anderson for Dior.

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2026 Producers Guild Awards

Source: MEGA Her older sister Gideon Adlon is an actress.

The Until Dawn star looked radiant at the 2026 Producers Guild Awards when she decided to pull up her signature curls into a high-glam updo. For her ensemble, she stormed the event in a shaggy Giorgio Armani Privé jumpsuit that boasted silk fringe and a plunging neckline design, highlighting her diamond jewelry.

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32nd Actor Awards

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion reportedly attended her first audition when she was 15.

A'zion pushed boundaries in a striking Giorgio Armani fringe jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline and sleek body-skimming cuts that amplified her sultry aura.

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98th Academy Awards

Source: MEGA She once auditioned for 'Euphoria.'

Sporting an all-black outfit with a dramatically plunging front, A'zion definitely owned the 2026 Oscars.

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Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion is known for her roles in 'Marty Supreme' and 'I Love LA.'