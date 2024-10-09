'Hot' Timothée Chalamet Shocks Fans With a New Look While Filming 'Marty Supreme' in NYC: Photos
Does Timothée Chalamet look bad in anything?
On Monday, October 7, the Call Me by Your Name alum, 28, shocked fans with a new look he was rocking for his upcoming film Marty Supreme.
In the images, the Hollywood hunk wore a tight white tank top, an unbuttoned light blue shirt and gray pants as he appeared to be running in a scene.
Additionally, the star had a short quaffed hairstyle, wore circular glasses and held a black bag.
In response to the photos from the set of the movie — which follows a professional ping pong player from the 1950s — supporters of the celeb gushed over his appearance.
“We love a tank top,” one person penned, while another added, “Hot.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time the Oscar nominee’s Marty Supreme ensembles have caused a stir, as on October 2, many pointed out how he looked unrecognizable in the period garb.
In the stills from another scene, Chalamet wore a chocolate brown suit, blue tie and brown bag.
Social media users were surprised by the change, with one writing, “He looks so different with this hairstyle, Timothée doesn't look like Timothée here.”
A second person noted, “Timothée looking sharp as always! He’s really got that old-school vibe down — can’t wait to see how this role turns out.”
A third raved, “Is there anything he can't do,” while a fourth shared, “He’s so fine.”
While Chalamet has been filming on the East Coast, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner — whom he’s been romantically linked to since April 2023 — was recently spotted in Paris.
During the brunette beauty’s Paris Fashion Week debut, she notably had a sweet interaction with her boo’s sister, Pauline Chalamet.
After closing out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown, she was spotted hugging and having a brief conversation with the actress.
A clip of the moment went viral and garnered tons of positive comments online.
"This proves everything for me 🤷🏼♀️," one person penned, seemingly referencing how some have suspected Timothée and Kylie’s relationship is for PR.
"Aw, that’s really sweet," a second user shared, while another said, "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."
Following the exciting event, The Kardashians star shared a message about the special night.
"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you, @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget. 🫂 felt like a real-life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni," she penned alongside photos and videos.