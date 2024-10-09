or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Timothee Chalamet
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Hot' Timothée Chalamet Shocks Fans With a New Look While Filming 'Marty Supreme' in NYC: Photos

Composite photo of Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is filming 'Marty Supreme' in NYC.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Does Timothée Chalamet look bad in anything?

On Monday, October 7, the Call Me by Your Name alum, 28, shocked fans with a new look he was rocking for his upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet fans 'loved' to see him in the new look for the movie.

In the images, the Hollywood hunk wore a tight white tank top, an unbuttoned light blue shirt and gray pants as he appeared to be running in a scene.

Additionally, the star had a short quaffed hairstyle, wore circular glasses and held a black bag.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the photos from the set of the movie — which follows a professional ping pong player from the 1950s — supporters of the celeb gushed over his appearance.

“We love a tank top,” one person penned, while another added, “Hot.”

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet donned a white tank top, an unbuttoned light blue shirt and gray pants for the movie scene.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time the Oscar nominee’s Marty Supreme ensembles have caused a stir, as on October 2, many pointed out how he looked unrecognizable in the period garb.

In the stills from another scene, Chalamet wore a chocolate brown suit, blue tie and brown bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were surprised by the change, with one writing, “He looks so different with this hairstyle, Timothée doesn't look like Timothée here.”

A second person noted, “Timothée looking sharp as always! He’s really got that old-school vibe down — can’t wait to see how this role turns out.”

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set

Timothée Chalamet has been repeatedly spotted filming for 'Marty Supreme' in NYC.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A third raved, “Is there anything he can't do,” while a fourth shared, “He’s so fine.”

While Chalamet has been filming on the East Coast, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner — whom he’s been romantically linked to since April 2023 — was recently spotted in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

During the brunette beauty’s Paris Fashion Week debut, she notably had a sweet interaction with her boo’s sister, Pauline Chalamet.

After closing out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown, she was spotted hugging and having a brief conversation with the actress.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet on set
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's new movie 'Marty Supreme' follows a professional ping pong player in the 1950s.

Article continues below advertisement

A clip of the moment went viral and garnered tons of positive comments online.

"This proves everything for me 🤷🏼‍♀️," one person penned, seemingly referencing how some have suspected Timothée and Kylie’s relationship is for PR.

Article continues below advertisement

"Aw, that’s really sweet," a second user shared, while another said, "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."

Following the exciting event, The Kardashians star shared a message about the special night.

"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you, @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget. 🫂 felt like a real-life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni," she penned alongside photos and videos.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.