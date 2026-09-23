'Off Campus' Costars Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright Shut Down Feud Rumors With Sweet Hug as Season 2 Wraps Filming

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It looks like there's no bad blood between Off Campus stars Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright, seemingly putting feud rumors to rest as they wrapped up filming for Season 2. Cameli, 28, could be seen pulling Bright, 19, into a playful embrace as they waved at fans in a video shared by celebrity gossip blog Deuxmoi on Tuesday, September 22.

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Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Seemingly Squashed Feud Rumors

Source: @ellabright/INSTAGRAM; MEGA 'Off Campus' premiered on Prime Video on May 13.

"Hi, I'm on set. Ella and Bel just wrapped Season 2," read a tip obtained by the site. "They were hugging and crying. It was sweet. And they were really cheering each other on." In another clip, Cameli and Bright appeared in good spirits as they walked and chatted together on the outdoor set, with another production member following closely behind.

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Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright Sparked Feud Rumors in July

Source: @ellabright/Instagram; MEGA; @quakerraina/INSTAGRAM Belmont Cameli has been romantically linked to Raina Morris since at least March 2025.

Cameli and Bright star as love interests in the Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy's romance novel series of the same name. Their on-screen chemistry has fans begging for the costars to take their romance offscreen, despite Cameli's long-term relationship with girlfriend Raina Morris. In July, Cameli sparked rumors of a feud with Bright after he removed photos that included her from his Instagram account. That same month, Morris, 28, called out fans of the show for inappropriate online behavior directed at her family. “If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay! Please stop messaging my family members," she wrote via her Instagram Stories on July 14. "They are so confused. Write in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u." "I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at DMing my distant cousins," she added in a follow-up post.

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'Everything Is Fine'

Source: @ellabright/Instagram; MEGA Ella Bright told fans that 'everything was fine' in August.

Weeks later, Bright addressed the feud rumors in a since-deleted social media comment. Reacting to a TikTok video debating a potential conflict between her and Cameli in August, the actress wrote, "Everything is fine. Just move along your day," according to a screenshot shared by a fan.

Belmont Cameli Called the Attention 'Kind of Strange'

Source: @ellabright/Instagram; MEGA Belmont Cameli said it was a 'real venom' the way the lives of public figures were 'put under the microscope.'