'Off Campus' Cast Age Guide: How Old Are Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli and the Rest of the Stars?
June 26 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Ella Bright
Born on November 27, 2006, Ella Bright is the youngest member of the Off Campus cast at 19 years old. The actress plays Hannah Wells in the Prime Video series.
"I get people's concern, but also not once did I feel, one, left out from being younger than everybody,' she said of her age in an episode of DearMedia's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We're all such a family and everyone was just more than perfect, and I couldn't be more comfortable on this set with these people."
Belmont Cameli
Belmont Cameli, who portrays hockey captain Garrett Graham, turned 28 on February 28, 1998, making him nine years older than Bright.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he was "really fired up about the prospect of getting to play" the character after a meeting with showrunners Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore.
"As soon as I booked the role, I wasted no time getting on the ice because I knew I had a mountain to climb to be able to convincingly play Garrett in game time situations," he said. "I trained for a while by myself in L.A. and then for a couple more weeks when we got to Vancouver with all the guys."
Mika Abdalla
The female lead of Off Campus Season 2, Mika Abdalla, is 26 years old. She was born on May 13, 2000.
Stephen Kalyn
Stephen Kalyn takes on the role of Dean Di Laurentis at age 28.
Antonio Cipriano
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Stephen Kalyn takes on the role of Dean Di Laurentis at age 28.
Jalen Thomas Brooks
Bringing John Tucker to life is 24-year-old Jalen Thomas Brooks.
Josh Heuston
Josh Heuston, who plays Justin Kohl, is 29 in real life.
India Fowler
Off Campus Season 2 welcomes 22-year-old India Fowler as Grace Ivers, John Logan's love interest.
"Obviously, we have a Grace now, and that’s very exciting. So there's going to be a little bit of that [in Season 2], and we'll just see how it all plays out," Cipriano told People about Fowler's casting. "She's going to bring so much to the show. She's going to elevate it, and I'm so excited for Logan's and Grace's dynamic. It's perfect."
"India just brought something so ... I don't know, she truly fell right out of the books. It was just like I was talking to Grace," he added, highlighting Fowler's "quirkiness" that set her apart.
Charlie Evans
Charlie Evans, 22, is set to portray Hunter Davenport.
"I really didn't see that coming," he told Elite Daily about getting the role. "I went through this process thinking I was Carter; then a few days later, I got hit with this information wave about Hunter and what he means to the fans. I was so surprised."