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Meet the Cast of 'Off Campus': All About the Stars of the Amazon Prime Video Series

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

One cast member will not return for 'Off Campus' Season 2.

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May 31 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Off Campus quickly became a breakout hit right after it premiered.

The Amazon Prime Video show, which is based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name, dominated online conversations following its release on May 13.

"A college soap based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, the first season of OFF CAMPUS follows the unlikely romance between wry, hockey-hating music major Hannah Wells and Briar U's womanizing star center Garrett Graham as they strike a deal to help each other out. But will their deal unfold as expected?" the synopsis reads.

Months before the premiere, the Amazon MGM Studios' drama series was renewed for a second season.

Here's everything to know about the cast of Off Campus.

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Belmont Cameli

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

'Off Campus' premiered on May 13.

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Belmont Cameli plays college hockey captain Garrett Graham in the series. He and Hannah Wells agree to have a fake romantic relationship, which develops into a real romance after falling for each other.

Before joining the cast of Off Campus, Cameli made his acting debut on Empire. The 2018 guest appearance soon led him to more roles, including portraying Jessie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot, Eli in Along for the Ride and Frankie Boy in The Alto Knights.

Cameli also appeared in Most Guys Are Losers and Until Dawn. He has since been tapped to join the cast of comedic thriller The Lottery and Prime Video series Barbershop.

He is in a relationship with television writer Raina Morris, who he began dating in March 2025.

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Ella Bright

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

Louisa Levy created the TV series for Amazon Prime Video.

Years before taking on the role of Hannah Wells, Ella Bright built acting credits in Legends, Holmes & Watson and Malory Towers. She also played a young Kate Middleton in Episode 7 of the final season of Netflix's hit drama The Crown.

"None of this was in my plan at all," she said of the attention she received after joining the cast of Off Campus.

She added to Vanity Fair, "It flipped my life upside down in the best way I could have ever dreamed about. Things are coming true for me that…I never thought could happen."

As of press time, Bright appears to be single in real life.

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Mika Abdalla

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

Amazon Prime Video gave a series order in 2024.

In Off Campus, Mika Abdalla steps into the role of Hannah's best friend and roommate, Allie Hayes.

The Texas-born actress has early acting credits in An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky, The Fandango Sisters, Departure and Summer's Shadow. She is best known for leading the Netflix series Project Mc2 and appearing in S-- Appeal, Snack Shack, The Pitt and Suits LA.

According to her IMDb page, Abdalla is also part of In the Flesh, which is currently in post-production.

In 2025, Abdalla got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Jake Short. They began dating after meeting on the set of S-- Appeal in 2021.

"An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla," Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, announced the engagement on Instagram. "From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever."

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Antonio Cipriano

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

'Off Campus' is based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name.

Antonio Cipriano plays John Logan, Garrett's best friend and one of his teammates.

From acting in local and school theatre productions, Cipriano was cast in the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning Jagged Little Pill and had roles in the stage productions of The Notebook and Cinderella.

The Michigan native broadened his acting résumé by starring in National Treasure: Edge of History, Pretty Little Liars and Harlan Coben's Shelter.

Cipriano is off the market with actress and singer Justine Verheul, who helped him launch Might Be Smart Productions in 2025. The couple also collaborated on the song, "Runaways."

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Stephen Kalyn

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

'Off Campus' was renewed for a second season before the Season 1 premiere.

Stephen Kalyn has starred in Cascade, Warrior Strong and Gen V, among others, before playing Dean Di Laurentis. His role on the CBC series Essex County earned him a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance.

While his Off Campus character is a notorious flirt, he is loyal to his fiancée, Victoria Lovatsis. The couple, who began dating in 2012, are engaged.

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Jalen Thomas Brooks

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

The first season has eight episodes.

While portraying John Tucker, Jalen Thomas Brooks has a recurring role as Mateo Diaz in the medical drama The Pitt. He is also best known for his roles in Thanksgiving, Animal Kingdom and Walker.

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Steve Howey

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

One cast member will reportedly not return for Season 2.

Steve Howey has had a decades-long acting career prior to playing Phil Graham on Off Campus. He is best known for his work in Bride War, Shameless, Something Borrowed, Supercross, Unleashed, DOA: Dead or Alive and In Your Eyes.

He also scored recurring roles on Ransom Canyon Season 2 and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5.

After High Potential Season 2, it was revealed that Howey would not be returning as a series regular due to his contract.

Howey was previously married to actress and author Sarah Shahi. They got married in 2009 but divorced 11 years later. The exes have three children together.

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Josh Heuston

meet the off campus cast amazon prime video
Source: MEGA

'Off Campus' will reportedly focus on Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes.

Josh Heuston captivates Off Campus viewers as musician Justin Kohl — though he reportedly will not reprise the role in the second season.

"Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point," Louisa Levy told TV Insider. "We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never."

Before Off Campus, Heuston has acted in Dive Club, Heartbreak High and Bali 2002, to name a few. He is currently tied to The First Exorcist and a reported Yu-Gi-Oh! live action.

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