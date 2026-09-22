Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend Raina Morris Appears to Subtly Hit Back at Hate From 'Off Campus' Fans, Manifests 'Everyone Will Be Normal to Me Today'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
Belmont Cameli's girlfriend seemed to address the haters.
Raina Morris uploaded an Instagram post on Monday, September 21, months after her partner rose to stardom as the heartthrob star of Amazon Prime's teen romance series Off Campus — which subsequently put their own relationship under scrutiny.
"Everyone will be normal to me today," she captioned images of herself posing in a teal matching set accessorized with brown boots and a little black bag.
"Comment 'YES' to claim," she added, seemingly trying to manifest that people will be kind to her despite their obsessive love for her boyfriend.
How Did Fans Respond?
Some commenters quickly chimed in with their thoughts on Morris' mysterious upload.
"Commenting yes to claim queen!!!!" one person wrote. "People are soooo miserable."
"Guys, be normal and nice to her," a second encouraged.
However, others flooded her comments section with criticism and comparisons to her boyfriend's on-screen romantic partner, Ella Bright.
"Fake freckles, false eyelashes, hair extensions… is there anything natural?" one asked, with another replying, "Ella is stunning and natural."
After the show premiered in the spring, many fans had high hopes that Cameli and Bright would spark a romance in real life ahead of the show's second season.
However, Bright quickly shut it down and gushed over Cameli's longtime TV writer girlfriend.
"I totally get it," Bright shared on Owen Thiele's "In Your Dreams" podcast in July. "But it is so weird."
"I'm like, 'No. That's literally my brother,'" she continued. "Also, he has a perfect, beautiful, amazing girlfriend who is my angel on earth.""
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That same month, Morris asked fans to stop reaching out to her and her family members about Cameli, though it is unclear what the messages to her loved ones contained.
"If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay!” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Please stop messaging my family members. They are so confused.”
"Write it in your diary and then go on a walk instead," she encouraged. "Love you."
'Off Campus' Drama
Morris' recent post comes amid a rumored rift between Cameli and Bright after the actor removed all pictures of her from his social media feeds. However, the two brushed off the drama.
"Being an actor, everybody has something to say about your performance, but then they also have everything to say about what’s happening in your personal life, too," Cameli expressed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on September 10.
The model called the "mean things" people say "just noise," adding, "I’m really protective of making sure that the choices I make, the things that I do and the people I surround myself with are things that serve me."