Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend Raina Morris Appears to Subtly Hit Back at Hate From 'Off Campus' Fans, Manifests 'Everyone Will Be Normal to Me Today'

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Belmont Cameli's girlfriend seemed to address the haters. Raina Morris uploaded an Instagram post on Monday, September 21, months after her partner rose to stardom as the heartthrob star of Amazon Prime's teen romance series Off Campus — which subsequently put their own relationship under scrutiny. "Everyone will be normal to me today," she captioned images of herself posing in a teal matching set accessorized with brown boots and a little black bag. "Comment 'YES' to claim," she added, seemingly trying to manifest that people will be kind to her despite their obsessive love for her boyfriend.

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How Did Fans Respond?

Source: @QUAKERRAINA, INSTAGRAM Raina Morris posted several photos with her manifestation.

Some commenters quickly chimed in with their thoughts on Morris' mysterious upload. "Commenting yes to claim queen!!!!" one person wrote. "People are soooo miserable." "Guys, be normal and nice to her," a second encouraged. However, others flooded her comments section with criticism and comparisons to her boyfriend's on-screen romantic partner, Ella Bright. "Fake freckles, false eyelashes, hair extensions… is there anything natural?" one asked, with another replying, "Ella is stunning and natural."

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Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM Ella Bright debunked romance rumors between her and Belmont Cameli.

After the show premiered in the spring, many fans had high hopes that Cameli and Bright would spark a romance in real life ahead of the show's second season. However, Bright quickly shut it down and gushed over Cameli's longtime TV writer girlfriend. "I totally get it," Bright shared on Owen Thiele's "In Your Dreams" podcast in July. "But it is so weird." "I'm like, 'No. That's literally my brother,'" she continued. "Also, he has a perfect, beautiful, amazing girlfriend who is my angel on earth.""

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Source: @QUAKERRAINA, INSTAGRAM Raina Morris previously asked fans to stop messaging her family.

That same month, Morris asked fans to stop reaching out to her and her family members about Cameli, though it is unclear what the messages to her loved ones contained. "If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay!” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Please stop messaging my family members. They are so confused.” "Write it in your diary and then go on a walk instead," she encouraged. "Love you."

'Off Campus' Drama

Source: MEGA Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright debunked rumors of a rift.