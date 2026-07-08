Off Campus' Ella Bright Reveals Why She'd Never Date Her Hunky Costar Belmont Cameli

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Ella Bright is setting the record straight on the romance rumours between her and her Off Campus costar Belmont Cameli. Adapted from Elle Kennedy’s series, the show follows a group of hockey players as they balance romance, friendships, and life beyond the ice. Season 1 centered on Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), bringing their romance from The Deal to the screen Speaking on the July 3 episode of "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele" podcast, the actress admitted she understands why fans have been shipping them after watching their on-screen chemistry.

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Ella Bright Shuts Down Belmont Cameli Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA Ella Bright calls fan romance speculation with her costar 'weird.'

"I totally get it, but it is so weird," Bright said with a laugh. She went on to explain that she has always viewed Cameli as family rather than a potential romantic partner. "He's literally my brother. I haven't seen that much [of the fan discourse], but I know it's happening. I love him so much, but yeah, it's very funny," the 19-year-old said.

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Source: MEGA Ella Bright said she sees co-star Cameli as 'a brother' despite fan romance rumors.

She also reminded fans that there is another major reason why a real-life romance between the pair is off the table. "He also has a perfect and beautiful, amazing girlfriend," she said, referring to Cameli's partner, TV writer Raina Morris. The pair have been romantically linked since 2025.

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Ella Bright Opened Up About Her Close Bond with Belmont Cameli

Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/YouTube Ella Bright says Belmont Cameli is 'the greatest' and credits their time on set for their close friendship.

The British actress has previously spoken about the friendship she formed with the 28-year-old while filming Off Campus, explaining that their bond developed naturally after long days on set. "We have so much fun together. He’s the greatest," she previously told People. "[We] met at the chemistry reads, we got each other’s numbers and we've just been friends ever since. I mean, when you spend that much time with someone on set — we'd have like 15, 16-hour days — you have to be just the best of friends. I really look up to him a lot," she said.

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Ella Bright Revealed She's Single

Source: @ellabright__/Instagram The 19-year-old is 'single' and 'not ready to mingle.'

While discussing her dating life, the rising star admitted that dating another actor isn't something she sees for herself. She also confirmed she's "single." "I'm loving it," she said of her current relationship status. "It's actually been awesome. I think, like, [amid] this kind of big change in life, [it's] just really nice to kind of be doing it for myself and also just trying to sit with it," she continued.

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Ella Bright Defended the Creative Choices Behind Hannah's Story

Source: @ellabright__/Instagram 'Off Campus' sparked controversy over age gap between the leads.

Bright's comments come after Off Campus found itself at the center of a larger conversation online. The series faced criticism over the nearly nine-year age gap between her and Cameli, with some viewers questioning the intimate scenes they shared on screen. The Prime Video star later addressed the discussion on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, explaining that those scenes were just about "showing the difference between these characters.” "For Hannah, the briefing was partial nudity, and for Allie, it had to be full [nudity]. That was just because Allie has got this amazing confidence about her and she is so free with her body and s-- is just such an important part of her life,' she explained.

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Source: @ellabright__/Instagram The actress said the intimate moments were designed to show the contrast between Hannah and Allie.