Offset Surprises Fans With Stage Return Just Days After Shooting Incident
April 14 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Offset made headlines this weekend by performing on stage just days after being shot in the leg. The rapper, known for songs like "Open It Up," left fans in awe when he stepped out from his wheelchair to deliver an energetic performance.
On Saturday, April 11, Offset took to Instagram to share videos showing him in a wheelchair in front of a lively crowd. As he stood up to perform, the audience erupted in cheers. He captioned the post “REAL LOVE ❤️,” highlighting the support he received from fans.
The 34-year-old rapper appeared to be in good spirits, walking around the stage and even jumping during his set. He wore a red long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a skeleton face mask, contributing to his striking appearance.
The incident that led to his injury occurred on April 6 in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. His representative stated that he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition following the shooting.
Authorities reported that the situation arose from an affray, or fight, that police were able to contain promptly. The Seminole County police confirmed that they responded quickly to the scene, ensuring public safety.
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Fellow rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct-affray.
However, Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied his involvement, asserting that "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false."
The day after his hospital visit, Offset was seen outside smoking a cigarette with his mother, Latabia Woodwar. This sighting indicated his recovery process was underway.
In a follow-up Instagram post, Offset expressed his appreciation for the support he received after the incident.
“I’m good … but I’m planning to be better,” he wrote, focusing on his family and recovery while also emphasizing his commitment to making music.
He acknowledged that life includes both quiet wins and loud losses, reinforcing his determination to persevere.